First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lyric's MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 54%

Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company 16%

Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 16%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 24%

Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 22%

Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse 20%

Bottari & Case - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 14%

Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company 10%

Ken Mooney - SOUVENIR - Oldcastle Theatre Company 4%

Fabian Fidel Aguilar - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theater festival 2%

Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 2%

Kathleen Geldard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 55%

Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company 18%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 15%

Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 10%

Michael Berresse - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 36%

Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 13%

Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Sarah Elizabeth Wansley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 11%

Jeanne Beckwith - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 7%

Nick Corley - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 7%

Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 7%

Kirk Jackson - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 4%

RuthAnn Pattee - CLUE - Valley Players theater 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 67%

EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 14%

SHREK - Weston Theater Company 8%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 4%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company 36%

Alan Hefferson - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 26%

Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 10%

Mary Ellen Stebbins - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 10%

Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 10%

Heather Gilbert - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 5%

Seth Reiser - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 3%

Irene halibosak - CLUE - Call players theater 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company 45%

Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 23%

Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 19%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 13%

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 75%

I DO! I DO! - Artistree Woodstock 11%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 6%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 5%

AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 4%

Best New Play Or Musical

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 54%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 23%

THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 23%

MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 0

Best Performer In A Musical

Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 82%

Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny 5%

David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 3%

Matt Rodin - HAIR - Weston theater company 3%

Nathan Salstone - HAIR - Weston theater company 3%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 2%

Eric Gilliom - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 1%

Jamari Johnson Williams - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 1%

Margo Siebert - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 1%

Tomias Robinson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 0

Best Performer In A Play

Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 27%

Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 17%

Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 13%

Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 10%

Wes Olds (Wadsworth) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 8%

Doug Bergstein (Mr. Green) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 7%

Manu Kumasi - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 7%

David rapp - GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 3%

Keith Gallagher - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 3%

Michael Patrick Trimm - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

Nyla Sostre - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 2%

Billy Weaver - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 0

Maeve McCurdy - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 0

Best Play

SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 27%

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 21%

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 7%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 33%

Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company 19%

Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 14%

Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 10%

Richard Howe - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 10%

Shannon Sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 5%

Christopher and Justin Swader - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 2%

Christopher and Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theatre festival 2%

Luke Cantarella - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 2%

Regina garcia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 2%

Ken Mooney - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 0

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 50%

Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 16%

Melanie Chen Cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 16%

Cory Wheat - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 9%

Fitz Patton - THIRST - Dorset theater festival 9%

Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 46%

Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 36%

Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company 7%

Alanna Saunders - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megumi Nakamura - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 3%

Michael Seltzer - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 3%

Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 0

Spiff Wiegand - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 30%

Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 21%

Chloe Fidler - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 21%

Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie - Weston Theater Company 12%

Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 7%

Marci Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 5%

Carrie Phillips (Mrs. Peacock) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

Cassandra demarias - CLUE - Valley Players 0

Cassandra Demaris (Miss Scarlett) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 0

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 70%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston theater company 30%

Favorite Local Theatre

Vermont Stage 43%

Weston theater company 20%

Lost Nation Theater 18%

Vermont Playwrights Circle 8%

Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

Valley Players 3%

Dorset theatre festival 2%

Maui On Stage, Wailuku, Maui 2%

Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 2%

Unadilla Theater 0