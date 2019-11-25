First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Vermont Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 28%
 Bailey Foreman - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 23%
 Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 17%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 33%
 Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 31%
 Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 17%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 33%
 Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 15%
 Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 30%
 Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 28%
 Liz Davis - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 15%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Serena Magnan O’Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 27%
 Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 25%
 Noelle Nilo - MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 21%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Liz Davis - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 19%
 Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 16%
 Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 16%

Best Community Theater Company
Lyric Theatre 52%
 Stowe Theatre Guild 30%
 Lamoille County Players 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)
MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 54%
 MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 33%
 OLIVER - White River Valley Players 13%

Best Musical (professional)
CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 54%
 MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 25%
 ONCE - Northern Stage 9%

Best Play (non-professional)
FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 35%
 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 32%
 A FEW GOOD MEN - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%

Best Play (professional)
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 33%
 THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 31%
 SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Theater of the Year (Professional)
Lost Nation Theater 57%
 Northern Stage 24%
 Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 16%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

