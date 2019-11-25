First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Vermont Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Community Theater Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year (Professional)
Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 28%
Bailey Foreman - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 23%
Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 17%
Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 33%
Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 31%
Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 17%
G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 33%
Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 15%
Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 13%
Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 30%
Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 28%
Liz Davis - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 15%
Serena Magnan O’Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 27%
Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 25%
Noelle Nilo - MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 21%
Liz Davis - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 19%
Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 16%
Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 16%
Lyric Theatre 52%
Stowe Theatre Guild 30%
Lamoille County Players 8%
MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 54%
MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 33%
OLIVER - White River Valley Players 13%
CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 54%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 25%
ONCE - Northern Stage 9%
FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 35%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 32%
A FEW GOOD MEN - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 33%
THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 31%
SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater 12%
Lost Nation Theater 57%
Northern Stage 24%
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 16%
