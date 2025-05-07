Eva Kaminsky, Marcia DeBonis, And Robbie Sublett Set To Star In SALVAGE At Dorset Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dorset Theatre Festival has announced film, television, and stage actors Marcia DeBonis, Eva Kaminsky, and Robbie Sublett will star in the upcoming 48th Main Stage Summer Season opener, Salvage by Lena Kaminsky (June 20 - July 5).

The previously announced season also includes The Book Club Play by Karen Zacarías (July 11 - July 26); Satellites, a new play by Erin Breznitsky (August 6 - 16); and Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz (August 22 - September 6). All performances will take place at the Dorset Playhouse (104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, VT 05251).

Kaminsky's Salvage, a new heartfelt comedy, will be directed by M. Bevin O'Gara.

"I love when the right people find one another, and that has been our experience of putting Salvage together from the very beginning," said Dorset Theatre Festival's executive artistic director, Will Rucker. "Marcia, Eva, and Robbie understand Lena's play in a profound way, and under Bevin O'Gara's direction, I can feel something really special coming together. That's just the first of four terrific shows this summer. There's definitely more exciting news still to come."

Eva Kaminsky will star as Carla in Salvage. Her most recent credits include The Age of Innocence at The Old Globe and A Bright New Boise at the Signature Theatre in NYC. She has starred in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Lyons on Broadway, and been featured in many films and television shows including The Dark Tower, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Human Capital, FBI: Most Wanted, Chicago Med, Manifest, Billions, The Sinner, Younger, and all of the Law & Order series. Eva is also an award-winning audiobook narrator, having recorded over 350 titles.

Marcia DeBonis, starring as Elaine, is an acclaimed actress and casting director. She began her acting career In the nineties and the early 2000s appearing in various films such as This Is My Life (1992), the dramatic adaptation Extreme Measures (1996) with Hugh Grant, Commandments (1997) with Aidan Quinn, Picture Perfect (1997), the Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer box office smash What Lies Beneath (2000), and starred in the 2004 blockbuster 13 going on 30 with Jennifer Garner. She continued to act in films such as the Larry David romantic comedy Whatever Works (2009), Letters to Juliet (2010), The Green (2011) with Jason Butler Harner, and Are You Joking? (2015) with Sas Goldberg, and has been featured in hit television series like Orange Is the New Black, Lipstick Jungle, The Big C, Elsbeth, The Blacklist, The Deuce, and many others.

Robbie Sublett, starring as Kenny, has been seen on and Off Broadway including Other Desert Cities, Her Requiem (Lincoln Center Theatre); The Wii Plays (Ars Nova); Perfect Harmony (Theatre Row); Gone Missing (Barrow Street). He is the writer/creator of You Better Sit Down: tales from my parents' divorce (The Flea) and has worked regionally at Chicago Shakes, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and NJ Shakes. Some of Sublett's film and television credits include: I Don't Know How She Does It (dir. Doug McGrath); Hachi: A Dog's Tale (dir. Lasse Hallström), Mystery Team, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Equalizer, FBI: MW, Chicago PD, The Blacklist, BULL, Taken, HBO's Codes of Conduct (dir. Steve McQueen), SVU, Blue Bloods, Golden Boy, Person of Interest, recurring on The Good Wife.

In Salvage, Carla attempts to junk the overwhelming collection of mirrors from her childhood home at her small town dump. Instead, amid other people's trash, she finds the treasure of two new friends she didn't know she needed. Past lives and future plans intertwine - and sometimes collide - as together these neighbors sort through what to toss and what to take away. And maybe, discover the magic potion for moving on? This funny and heartwarming new play by Lena Kaminsky asks questions about what can happen when we allow ourselves to be seen.

"I love Lena's play and the journey she has created for Carla - for all three characters. DTF is the perfect place to share this story," said Eva Kaminsky. "I can't wait!"

The director of Salvage, M. Bevin O'Gara, spent three years as the Producing Artistic Director at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY and 15 years with the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, most recently filling the role of Associate Producer. During her time at the Huntington, O'Gara oversaw dozens of productions, workshops, and readings, and played an active role in realizing new work.

"The way this team - cast and creatives - has come together is nothing less than kismet. I couldn't be happier to be working with this incredible group of people in one of my favorite locations and with this very special theatre," said O'Gara. "It is an honor to work with Lena on some further shaping of the script. I always love when the playwright is in residence and you get to collaborate together."

Salvage had its world premiere production in 2024 at the Opera House Arts in Stonington, Maine. O'Gara and Playwright Kaminsky will be joined for this second production by scenic designers Christopher & Justin Swader, Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl, lighting designer Daisy Long, sound designer M.L. Dogg, production stage manager Colleen Rooney, and casting director Joe Gery.

Dorset has a history of producing new work that moves on to other stages across the country. Their 2019 world premiere of Mrs. Christie by Heidi Armbruster has several productions being produced in 2025-26, including at the acclaimed Milwaukee Repertory Theater, McCarter Theatre Center, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. The Festival's 2023 world premiere play, Still by Lia Romeo, premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 in a production by Colt Coeur, and was recently nominated for two 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards - Jayne Atkinson for Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play, and playwright Lia Romeo for the John Gassner Award for New American Play.

"It's an amazing privilege to be a part of these plays' and playwrights' successful journeys," said Rucker. "We love what we do at Dorset, which is creating an environment for artists and audiences in which new works can thrive."

Subscriptions, memberships, and single tickets are on sale now. Additional casting for the 2025 Main Stage season will be announced at a later date. More information is available on Dorset's website, www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.

Comments