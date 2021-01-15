Chad Hollister, Ryan Montbleau and More to Take Part in VT SOUNDS, A BASH TO BRING BACK VERMONT MUSIC

Chad Hollister, Ryan Montbleau, members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and more will take part in VT Sounds, A Bash to Bring Back Vermont Music, a streaming concert to keep music alive in Vermont. All proceeds will go to the New England Musicians Relief Fund (NEMRF), an organization that provides grants to working musicians facing financial difficulties. VT Sounds will be broadcast from ZenBarn on Friday, January 22 at 8:00 PM EST. Anyone can watch the show on the Facebook and Youtube pages of Zenbarn and the NEMRF. There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged.

Created by singer-songwriter Chad Hollister, VT Sounds will feature an eclectic mix of musicians performing jazz and classical to rock and folk and everything in between. Performers will also offer personal messages about the impact of the pandemic upon the entertainment industry.

"VT Sounds will shine a light on the vast amount of talent here," said Chad Hollister, creator of VT Sounds. "We have so much to look forward to as we work our way through this challenging time. We are partnering with the New England Musicians Relief Fund to ensure that these folks, and all musicians across New England, can continue to survive until it is safe again to gather and perform together."

Artists joining Chad Hollister to perform in VT Sounds include Paul Asbell, Francesca Blanchard, Yahuba Garcia, Kris Gruen, Brett Hughes & Kat Wright, John Hughes, Dave Keller, KeruBo, Kinhaven Music School, Russ Lawton, Ryan Montbleau, Daby Toure, Ray Vega, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Vermont Youth Orchestra, and Yellow Barn. Additional acts are expected to take part in the streaming concert.

Created in 2020 to help musicians dealing with the financial strain that the pandemic has put on the entertainment industry, New England Musicians Relief Fund has raised and distributed more than $300,000 to professional musicians whose incomes have been drastically reduced.

"The need from musicians in Vermont and across New England has been overwhelming," said Gabe Langfur, President of New England Musicians Relief Fund. "We have helped more than 300 musicians across New England so far, but the crisis extends beyond that. We are here to help any musician in New England and New York's Upper Hudson Valley facing financial difficulties now and in the future."

VT Sounds is presented with the generous support of ZenBarn, Barr Hill, National Life, Lawson's Finest Liquids, New England Technology Partners, Physician's Computer Company, Green State Creative, Dave Jamrog Audio/Video and Big Heavy World.

VT Sounds will stream live on the Facebook and Youtube pages of ZenBarn and the New England Musicians Relief Fund on Friday, January 22 at 8:00 PM EST. There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged.