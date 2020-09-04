Broadway Comes To Vermont For A One-Night-Only Outdoor Cabaret

The event will be held at Camp Meade, an outdoor music venue in Middlesex, VT, this Saturday, September 5th at 7pm.

Vermont's ArtsRiot & Broadway Night NYC will present Hometown Fire: Outdoor Broadway Cabaret, featuring Vermont-born Broadway & Off-Broadway actors and friends at Camp Meade, an outdoor music venue in Middlesex, VT, this Saturday, September 5th at 7pm. Performers and a musical trio will delight a social-distanced audience with classic Broadway tunes, as well as contemporary hits.

Hometown Fire features Broadway & Off-Broadway stars from Vermont, including Liana Hunt (Mamma Mia!, Newsies), Paul HeeSang Miller (Aladdin, Miss Saigon, Soft Power), and Nicholas Caycedo (Good Morning New York), as well as Vermont newcomers Larkin Bogan (Hair, Wicked) and Emily Walton (Come From Away, Darling Grenadine).

"This show is a reclamation of our roots as aspiring actors during this chapter of uncertainty," says director, Nicholas Caycedo. "Vermont has been a soft place to land for us. Hometown Fire is our way of saying thank you to this community in our preferred love language: Musical Theatre."

Hometown Fire is co-produced by Vermont's ArtsRiot & Broadway Night NYC with musical direction by Ashley O'Brien.

Broadway & Off-Broadway venues have been shut down in New York City since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theatres are not scheduled to reopen until 2021.

The performance is at Camp Meade (961 U.S. 2 Middlesex, VT 05602) September 5, 2020. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $100 for a socially-distanced circle of four people.

Visit ArtsRiot.com/events/broadway for more details and to purchase tickets.

Each party will be assigned to a 6ft circle, socially distanced from other parties. Folding chairs are provided. We encourage attendees to bring a blanket if they'd like to sit on the lawn. Masks are required when you are not in your assigned circle.

Food trucks and bar available inside Camp Meade. No outside food.

