Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bennington College Presents Virtual 24 HOUR PLAYS

Featuring Alan Arkin, Mark Armstrong, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and more.

Feb. 16, 2021  

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:00 pm, Bennington College, in partnership with The 24 Hour Plays, will present a virtual benefit to support the Nicky Martin Scholarship for Performing Arts and the Spencer Cox '90 Field Work Term Fellowship for Student Activists.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Bennington will be a first-ever collection of alumni and friends who will write, rehearse, perform and produce all-new monologues in just 24 hours. The evening will also feature musical performances and remarks. Tickets begin at $30, which includes unlimited viewings of the performances for four days, and are available to purchase through Eventbrite.

"The 24 Hour Plays are an embodiment of the creativity, spontaneity, and sense of purpose that defines the Bennington experience," said Bennington College President Laura Walker. "I'm so proud of this community for innovating around the challenges of the pandemic to bring us this event in a new and more accessible format."

Participating alumni include Sofia Alvarez '07 (writer), Debra Eisenstadt '91 (writer), Jill Eisenstadt '85 (writer), Joel Marsh Garland '97 (actor), Jonathan Marc Sherman '90 (writer), and Molly Tarlov '08 (actor). The full list of participants is available on the Bennington College website.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Vermont Stories
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Presents MUSIC FOR DAYS LIKE THIS Photo

Vermont Symphony Orchestra Presents MUSIC FOR DAYS LIKE THIS

Spruce Peak Arts Presents BEING A BIPOC ARTIST IN VERMONT Photo

Spruce Peak Arts Presents BEING A BIPOC ARTIST IN VERMONT

Dorset Theatre Festival Announces Commissioning & Fellowship Program and Welcomes Resi Photo

Dorset Theatre Festival Announces Commissioning & Fellowship Program and Welcomes Resident Artist Jade King Carroll

Stowe Story Labs Announces New Fellowships and Extends Application Deadline Photo

Stowe Story Labs Announces New Fellowships and Extends Application Deadline


More Hot Stories For You

  • Composer Matthew Head Talks PBS' THE BLACK CHURCH On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • Vertical Entertainment To Release Li Dong's Dark Comedy STEALING SCHOOL
  • SON OF THE SOUTH Actor Sharonne Lanier Joins Stelio Savante In UNDEFILED
  • See What's Coming Up This Week on TAMRON HALL