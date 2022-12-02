BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL To Open OCP's 99th Mainstage Season

Tony Award winner Beautiful The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of singer/songwriter Carole King's remarkable life, her journey to fame, and the mammoth impact she and her work had on the music industry.

While not without strife and heartache, King's story and unbreakable spirit will capture your heart. With songs like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and, of course, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Carole King's music is the soundtrack of a generation.

"I cannot think of a better way to kick off our Mainstage offerings for Season 99 than with a brand-new production of Beautiful The Carole King Musical," said OCP Artistic Director Stephen Santa. "This award-winning show features an incredible line up of songs that our audiences will surely remember, but it's the true story of Carole's perseverance, passion, and strength that truly drives this powerful musical. It will be such a joy to see audiences singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of Carole's greatest hits."

The remainder of the 99th season will be revealed in March 2023. Season subscriptions will be available at that time; Beautiful The Carole King Musical will be included in season subscriptions. Single tickets will go on sale summer 2023. Auditions for the show will be held in summer 2023 and will be open to all members of the community.

Credits: Book by Douglas McGrath, Words and Music By Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Director: Stephen Santa

Music Director: Jim Boggess

Show Dates: September 15-October 15, 2023

Omaha Community Playhouse, Hawks Mainstage Theatre