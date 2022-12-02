Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL To Open OCP's 99th Mainstage Season

This iconic musical will be the first production on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre in the 2023/24 season – OCP's 99th season. 

Dec. 02, 2022  

Tony Award winner Beautiful The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of singer/songwriter Carole King's remarkable life, her journey to fame, and the mammoth impact she and her work had on the music industry.

While not without strife and heartache, King's story and unbreakable spirit will capture your heart. With songs like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and, of course, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Carole King's music is the soundtrack of a generation.

"I cannot think of a better way to kick off our Mainstage offerings for Season 99 than with a brand-new production of Beautiful The Carole King Musical," said OCP Artistic Director Stephen Santa. "This award-winning show features an incredible line up of songs that our audiences will surely remember, but it's the true story of Carole's perseverance, passion, and strength that truly drives this powerful musical. It will be such a joy to see audiences singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of Carole's greatest hits."

The remainder of the 99th season will be revealed in March 2023. Season subscriptions will be available at that time; Beautiful The Carole King Musical will be included in season subscriptions. Single tickets will go on sale summer 2023. Auditions for the show will be held in summer 2023 and will be open to all members of the community.

Credits: Book by Douglas McGrath, Words and Music By Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Director: Stephen Santa

Music Director: Jim Boggess

Show Dates: September 15-October 15, 2023

Omaha Community Playhouse, Hawks Mainstage Theatre




Three Shows Announced For December as Part of Town Hall Theaters WinterTide Music Series Photo
Three Shows Announced For December as Part of Town Hall Theater's WinterTide Music Series
A trio of powerhouse performances in December kick off Town Hall Theater’s new WinterTide Music Series, which will flow through March 2022. Celebrate the season, and share the gift of live music, with shows highlighting solstice, gorgeous holiday tunes, and high-energy New Year’s Eve jams. 
Lost Nation Theater Presents STORIES FOR THE SEASON Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents STORIES FOR THE SEASON
Celebrate this beautiful time of year with Lost Nation Theater's STORIES FOR THE SEASON on Wednesday December 21st – Back Live Onstage!
New Exhibit Opens at the Jackson Gallery Photo
New Exhibit Opens at the Jackson Gallery
The Jackson Gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months. Artists Fran Bull and Robert Black collaborate under the name Frobertan. Fran, an artist and writer, and Robert, architect and artist, share a vision for expressing the message of peace, harmony and creativity.
Lost Nation Theater to Present STORIES FOR THE SEASON at Montpelier City Hall Next Month Photo
Lost Nation Theater to Present STORIES FOR THE SEASON at Montpelier City Hall Next Month
Lost Nation Theater will present STORIES FOR THE SEASON – a special holiday-inspired special event for one night only on Wednesday, December 21st at Montpelier City Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


Three Shows Announced For December as Part of Town Hall Theater's WinterTide Music SeriesThree Shows Announced For December as Part of Town Hall Theater's WinterTide Music Series
December 2, 2022

A trio of powerhouse performances in December kick off Town Hall Theater’s new WinterTide Music Series, which will flow through March 2022. Celebrate the season, and share the gift of live music, with shows highlighting solstice, gorgeous holiday tunes, and high-energy New Year’s Eve jams. 
Lost Nation Theater Presents STORIES FOR THE SEASONLost Nation Theater Presents STORIES FOR THE SEASON
November 30, 2022

Celebrate this beautiful time of year with Lost Nation Theater's STORIES FOR THE SEASON on Wednesday December 21st – Back Live Onstage!
SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
New Exhibit Opens at the Jackson GalleryNew Exhibit Opens at the Jackson Gallery
November 30, 2022

The Jackson Gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months. Artists Fran Bull and Robert Black collaborate under the name Frobertan. Fran, an artist and writer, and Robert, architect and artist, share a vision for expressing the message of peace, harmony and creativity.
Lost Nation Theater to Present STORIES FOR THE SEASON at Montpelier City Hall Next MonthLost Nation Theater to Present STORIES FOR THE SEASON at Montpelier City Hall Next Month
November 26, 2022

Lost Nation Theater will present STORIES FOR THE SEASON – a special holiday-inspired special event for one night only on Wednesday, December 21st at Montpelier City Hall.
share