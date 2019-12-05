ArtisTree Music Theatre Festival Returns For Fourth Season

Artistree Music Theatre Festival announced the 2020 Festival Lineup which will include three professional musicals and the return of several festival favorite performers. Josh D. Smith returns as Artistic Director.

The Funny, Nunny Musical

NUNSENSE

Winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Off-Broadway Musical!

Featuring hilarious Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (Tintypes [2019]) as Reverend Mother, Christina Carlucci (The Marvelous Wonderettes [2017], Christmas at the Grange [2017]) as wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head, and ArtisTree favorite Renée Kathleen Koher (The Marvelous Wonderettes [2017], I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change [2018], Suds [2018]) as Sister Leo, the novice with ambitions to become the first Nun Ballerina!

The Tony Award Winning

I DO! I DO!

A Musical About Marriage

By the creators of The Fantasticks

Starring real-life married couple and festival favorites Lyn Philistine and Christopher Sutton (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change [2018]). Directed and Choreographed by Gary John La Rosa (The Marvelous Wonderettes [2017], The Fantasticks [2018], Tintypes [2019]).

From the author of Always...Patsy Cline

HONKY TONK ANGELS

Featuring the music of Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and more!

Casting TBA-with some exciting surprises in store!

Songs include "Stand By Your Man," "Coal Miner's Daughter," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and "Harper Valley PTA."

Season subscriber tickets on sale now. To purchase season tickets at a special discounted rate until December 31, 2019 visit us at: https://artistreevt.org/seasonpass.html





