A DISTINCT SOCIETY Comes to Walker Farm This Month

Performances run August 20 - 31.

By: Aug. 12, 2025
A DISTINCT SOCIETY Comes to Walker Farm This Month Image
A Distinct Society, written and directed by Kareem Fahmy, is coming to Vermont this month. Performances run August 20 - 31 at Walker Farm.

Set in the unique Haskell Free Library—a real-life building that straddles the US-Canada border between Vermont and Quebec—A DISTINCT SOCIETY follows an Iranian father and daughter who use the library’s peculiar geography to visit each other across international lines. As their story unfolds, the quiet lives of the library’s patrons and staff are stirred, revealing the many ways that family, love, art, and politics can both divide and unite us.

ARTISTIC & CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Kareem Fahmy
Choreographer: Felicity Stiverson
Production Stage Manager: Emily Narcissa Griffith
Set Designer: Alexander Woodward
Costume Designer: Herin Kaputkin
Lighting Designer: Minjoo Kim
Sound Designer: Mark Van Hare
Casting - Michael Cassara, CSA




