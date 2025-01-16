Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tamara Jaune - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maureen Robertson - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lauren Trotzuk - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Direction Of A Play

Stephen Drover - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex House - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jayda Grant - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Musical

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best New Play Or Musical

FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Houghton - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Hussey - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company



Best Play

FATHER TARTUFFE – AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Penner - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

May Goddard - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marija Danyluk - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Diego Arciniega - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre in the Country



Comments