Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tamara Jaune - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maureen Robertson - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lauren Trotzuk - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Direction Of A Play
Stephen Drover - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach
Best Ensemble
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex House - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jayda Grant - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Musical
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best New Play Or Musical
FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Houghton - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Best Performer In A Play
Samantha Hussey - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Play
FATHER TARTUFFE – AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Penner - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
May Goddard - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Marija Danyluk - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Diego Arciniega - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre in the Country
