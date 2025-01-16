Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tamara Jaune - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maureen Robertson - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Direction Of A Musical
Lauren Trotzuk - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Direction Of A Play
Stephen Drover - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach

Best Ensemble
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex House - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jayda Grant - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Musical
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best New Play Or Musical
FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Houghton - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Best Performer In A Play
Samantha Hussey - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Play
FATHER TARTUFFE – AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Penner - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
May Goddard - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Marija Danyluk - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Diego Arciniega - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre in the Country
 



