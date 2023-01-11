Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop, Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre)
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions, Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre), KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop, Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Musical
Winner: THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts, ONCE - Renegade
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions, Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre)
Best Play
Winner: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre)
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company, Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions, Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Santana Berryman - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Maki Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective, Adrian Shaffer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Painted Fern Productions
Runners-Up: Direct Theatre Collective, Arts Club Theatre Company, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Theatre in the Country