Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop, Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre)

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions, Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre), KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop, Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Musical

Winner: THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts, ONCE - Renegade

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions, Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre)

Best Play

Winner: VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre)

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre), Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company, Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company, Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions, Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company, Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Santana Berryman - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Maki Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company, Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective, Adrian Shaffer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Painted Fern Productions



Runners-Up: Direct Theatre Collective, Arts Club Theatre Company, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Theatre in the Country