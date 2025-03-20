Vancouver's Elektra Names Cassie Luftspring as New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Elektra Board of Directors has announced that Cassie Luftspring has been chosen to succeed co-founder Morna Edmundson as Artistic Director. Luftspring is a multi-talented musician with a passion for conducting, composing, singing, and playing the piano.

With deep roots in the local choral scene, Cassie's contributions extend beyond Elektra, serving as the Director of Choral Studies at the Vancouver Academy of Music and the Artistic Director of the British Columbia Girls Choir. Throughout her career, Cassie has held conducting positions with a variety of prestigious organizations, including the Vancouver Youth Choir, Vancouver Children’s Choir, Toronto Children’s Chorus, and more. As a professional choral singer, she leads the soprano section of the Vancouver Bach Choir and has performed with renowned groups such as musica intima and the Vancouver Chamber Choir.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to step into the role of Artistic Director of this beloved choral organisation, building on the choir’s strong foundation and continuing to facilitate growth and connection with our community – locally and globally – in new and exciting ways," says Luftspring. "Having sung in Elektra for the last several years makes this appointment all the more meaningful; I’m tremendously grateful for Morna’s mentorship and inspired leadership, and I can’t wait to share more about Elektra’s future plans!"

Outgoing Artistic Director Morna Edmundson is excited by the choice of her successor. She states, “Cassie is just the right person to write the next chapter of Elektra’s story. She understands from every angle what the audiences and the choral world look for from this choir. The singers love her and are in great hands!”

Elektra has sung to sold-out houses at every performance of this final season under Edmundson’s direction, and pre-sales for the season-closing Legacy concerts (May 25 at Surrey’s Church of the Good Shepherd, and May 31 at Vancouver’s Christ Church Cathedral) are trending the same way.

Featuring Morna’s "desert island playlist" of Canadian works commissioned by Elektra over the years and including three premieres, Legacy will be a fitting tribute to a champion of Canadian composers and music. Tickets are available at elektra.ca.

ABOUT CASSIE LUFTSPRING

Cassie's talent as a composer has been recognized through her seven wins in the Amadeus Choir’s Songwriting Competition, and her compositions and arrangements have been commissioned and performed by ensembles across North America.

A highly accomplished scholar, Cassie has received numerous academic awards, including the Joseph-Armand Bombardier Canada Graduate Scholarship and the Ontario Graduate Scholarship. She holds a Master of Music degree in choral conducting from the University of Toronto and a degree in piano and composition from Queen's University.

Photo credit: Emily Cooper

