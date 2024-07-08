Therapy: Off Script is Canada's First Therapeutic Mental Health Company Dedicated to Film and Entertainment Professionals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is rare to encounter a therapist who has also worked on the frontlines of the film industry...at least that was the case until licensed therapist and active UBCP-ACTRA/CMPA member Shanelle Connell entered the picture! Shanelle is the founder of Therapy: Off Script, a newly-launched therapy practice specifically designed to offer counselling, courses, workshops, and consultations to the Canadian film and entertainment industry.

In response to the devastating industry-wide mental health crisis post-COVID and industry strikes, Therapy: Off Script was established to address, meet and mitigate this urgent need for mental wellness services. In May of 2022, a survey conducted by Canada's Set Protect revealed some concerning findings among 250+ non-union film workers in Vancouver: 77% reported job-related mental health issues, 76% struggled to decline assignments despite burnout and other mental health struggles; 58% desired access to counselling services, and 46% were willing to meet with on-set clinicians. High-pressure environments and long hours were cited as major stressors, emphasizing the need for accessible mental health resources in the industry.

For professionals working in an industry that is often chaotic and unpredictable, Therapy: Off Script provides a confidential, safe and supportive space that is easily accessible from home or set. Individual, couples and group therapy sessions are conducted via telehealth formats, following an initial 15-minute free consultation. Brief 30-minute sessions can be scheduled before work, and/or during lunch hour, with no disruptive travel or huge time commitment required. Shanelle is accredited by the BCACC and the CRPO to provide counselling in many provinces across Canada, and she divides her time between Vancouver and Kelowna.

The UK's Film and TV Charity's Looking Glass 2019 research found that "a shocking 9 in 10 of nearly 5,000 respondents had experienced a mental health problem, and that working conditions, culture, and lack of capability to support mental health were the principal causes of such poor mental health in the film and TV industry." Variety has reported that "film and TV professionals are three times as likely to self-harm than the national average." While it is difficult to find a therapist who understands why film professionals continue to work under such challenging conditions, Therapy: Off Script does, and having a therapist who is familiar with set life and its associated challenges, can be especially comforting. While she frequently collaborates with the unions and non-profit organizations (such as AFC Helps who offer a counselling pilot assisting entertainment professionals in maintaining their health, dignity and ability to work), she vales of feedback of her peers and industry leaders to ensure she stays proficient in what film needs for mental health support. It is these entertainment observations combined with her 20+ years in the performance arts and her 6+ years in film that made her realize just how much this kind of mental health support is needed in the film industry.

As per a 2020 Hollywood Reporter article, most Hollywood companies offer only 3 free counseling sessions through an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), but Hulu, Netflix, NBC Universal, and Snap provide slightly more. Viacom CBS, Sony, and Warner Media do have on-site counselors. Comedy Central and Verizon Media have implemented mental health training programs, and Ava DuVernay has also hired on-set trauma counselors. Actor Michael K. Williams has utilized on-set services, and was grateful for someone to talk to during his challenging scenes. Following a serious incident in 2017, the increasing presence of on-set and on-call therapists in British film and TV has had a significant impact, as highlighted in a 2021 NY Times article. During a BBC interview, actor Hugh Jackman emphasized the importance of mental health support, particularly in scenes with sensitive content, and believes that providing on-set counsellors and intimacy coaches show a "commitment to the well-being of all involved." While obvious strides have been made in the US and UK, it is evident that Canada has much catching up to do.

Furthermore, Therapy: Off Script is leading the charge toward a more realistic and respectful depiction of mental health in Canadian film and television. Although the industry advocates for authentic voices telling real stories, this is frequently not the case. According to The Guardian's study of prime-time programming, "Almost half (45%) of fictional characters with mental illness have storylines depicting them as violent or posing a threat to others," says a report by Shift, the campaign to tackle stigma associated with mental issues. "In addition, 63% of references to mental health on TV were "pejorative, flippant or unsympathetic." Shanelle hopes through creating awareness with productions and industry creatives, we can advocate for better mental health representation in film and tv as a whole.

Currently, Shanelle is in the process of developing workshops and educational forums with participating industry partners. She aims to borrow from her advocacy working with at-risk populations as a way to bring unique insight, sensitivity, compassion and empathy to the film and TV forefront. Her experiences range from volunteering with organizations like the CMHA and Elizabeth Fry, which assist survivors of domestic/mental/sexual violence, and continues to work with individuals healing from the effects of narcissistic trauma. Additionally, as a Métis Citizen, Shanelle is committed to continuous education and training to better serve her communities and other indigenous groups in Canada.

"Seeking a professional to talk to is not something to be ashamed of," shared Josh Wilson of Forbes Magazine "Hopefully, the entertainment industry can continue to seek ways to provide mental health options to the many out there who are quietly suffering." A critical resource that every Canadian entertainment professional should become familiar with, Therapy: Off Script hopes to alleviate some of this suffering by helping those in the industry get their life back on script.

