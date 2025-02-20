The Improv Centre Reveals Spring Show and Welcomes New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, The Improv Centre will present The Bachelor-ish on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from Friday, April 18 to Saturday, May 31, with a special opening night performance on Thursday, April 17 at 7:30pm.

Welcome to the mansion, Vancouver! Get your fill of flirty, dramatic, and soap opera-esque ridiculousness with this 90 minute show in which a TIC bachelor or bachelorette tries to find love through a process of candidate elimination. Audience suggestions help this love match along through challenges, improv games, dates, family visits, dramatic behind the scenes moments, and wine throwing for camera. The Bachelor-ish is all the sass you'll need this spring.

The Improv Centre will also welcome Jessica Mann Gutteridge as the organization's new Managing Director. Jessica served as Artistic Managing Director of the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre and the Chutzpah! Festival from 2020 to 2025, where she was responsible for both artistic programming and management of the organization. Previously, Jessica managed Granville Island's flexible space Performance Works on behalf of renowned independent theatre company Boca del Lupo, and was a founding board member of the Granville Island Theatre District.

“I am delighted to join the talented and creative team at The Improv Centre, and to return to the artistic community on Granville Island,” says Gutteridge. “TIC is treasured by so many members of the Metro Vancouver community as a place where comedy and joy take centre stage. It is a pleasure and an honour to be part of the team leading this much-loved organization into the future.”

