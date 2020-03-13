Taran Kootenhayoo's WHITE NOISE Announced At Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre and Savage Society are pleased to present the world premiere of Taran Kootenhayoo's White Noise from Saturday, April 18 to Saturday, May 9, 2020.

A comedy about two families who have dinner together for the first time during Truth and Reconciliation week, White Noise explores what it means to live in Canada from two different paradigms. How do we deal with internalized racism? Do we keep pushing it away and pretend to live safely in our day-to-day?

"When I first saw the workshop production of White Noise, I knew it was a play that would interest and entertain Vancouver audiences," says Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "While it has many entertaining comedic moments, it is powerfully thought-provoking, making us think about our role in reconciliation and our responsibility to gain a greater understanding of the Indigenous people and their history here on Turtle Island and in Canada. The Firehall has a deep commitment to providing opportunities for playwrights from all cultural heritages to have their work produced, and we are delighted to work with Savage Society on realizing that goal."

Savage Society's Artistic Director Kevin Loring adds, "Savage Society have been working with Taran for the last four years as an emerging actor and playwright. And now we are so proud to be able to produce his first play. White Noise is funny, thoughtful, and very contemporary - just like Taran."

For more information visit www.firehallartscentre.ca





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You