THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Heads to Granville Island This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Box Theatre Co. will present the regional premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong at the Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island in Vancouver, running August 13â€“30, 2025, with a special preview performance benefiting Canuck Place Children's Hospice on August 13.

Part murder mystery, part farce, and entirely hilarious, The Play That Goes Wrong follows the misadventures of the hapless Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to stage a 1920s whodunnit called The Murder at Haversham Manor. From collapsing sets to missed cues and malfunctioning props, everything that can go wrong doesâ€”with side-splitting results. Itâ€™s Agatha Christie meets Monty Python, and the results have left audiences around the globe in stitches.

Directed by Tracy Labrosse, the Vancouver production stars Rebecca Wass, Matt Loop, Jordon Navratil, Nick Palidwor, Christopher Dellinger, Trevor Roberts, Tracy Labrosse, and James Barclay. The creative team includes Heather Evens (Production Management), Simon Drake (Lighting Design), Chris Stanley (Sound Design), Nick Palidwor (Fight Choreography), and Anna Morten (Stage Management), with James Barclay also serving as producer and set designer.

Originally created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company, The Play That Goes Wrong premiered in London in 2012 before becoming a long-running hit on both the West End and Broadway. It has since been performed in over 30 countries and translated into multiple languages.

Performances run Wednesday to Sunday, with evening shows at 7:30 PM and matinees on select dates at 2:00 PM. A special preview on August 13 at 6:30 PM will raise funds for Canuck Place Childrenâ€™s Hospice, with 100% of proceeds supporting pediatric palliative care for families in need.

Tickets are $49 general, $39 for students and seniors, and $29 for the August 13 benefit performance. For tickets and more information, visit granvilleislandgoeswrong.com.