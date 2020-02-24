Royal City Musical Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR YOU

For its 31st season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) is excited to present the riotously entertaining musical Crazy for You at the Massey Theatre from April 9 - 25, 2020. It's a classic romantic comedy; a fun tale about a boy, a girl and a theatre in need of salvation. It is filled with witty one-liners and colorful characters caught up in a classic romantic fable and has one of the finest scores of all-time.

Adding to the excitement, RCMT is thrilled to have Vancouver's own Todd Talbot play the lead role of Bobby Child. You may know him from the hit TV series Love It or List It, Vancouver or possibly from the 90's Nickelodeon series Fifteen - but you may not know, Todd is a theatre professional for more than 20 years, a true song and dance man! "Having worked together a number of years ago at the Arts Club Theatre Company in the musicals West Side Story and White Christmas," stated Valerie Easton, director and choreographer, " I am thrilled to have Todd join the RCMT cast - so to quote George and Ira Gershwin, "Who Could Ask for Anything More."

The story in a nutshell: we meet stage struck Bobby Child, (Todd Talbot) who works as a banker but has a desire to be a singer/dancer on Broadway and spends his off hours practicing dance routines. He is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a theatre and falls for Polly Baker (Rabecca Talbot), the sweet postmistress, whose father happens to own the beautiful, but decaying, Gaiety Theatre. Bobby concocts a scheme and calls in his friends, the Follies Girls in New York City, casts the locals - a bunch of rundown cowboys with latent musical talent -and puts on a show to save the theatre. But plans get complicated.

The wacky plot has a light hearted script with some sensational tap dancing, a collection of the most beloved tunes and show stopping numbers of George and Ira Gershwin, including the romantic "Someone To Watch Over Me" and "Shall We Dance", "I Can't Be Bothered Now" and the high-energy dance number, "I Got Rhythm".

For tickets and more information visit ticketsnw.ca or 604-521-505.





