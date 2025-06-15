Review: RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION Celebrates a Legacy with Fresh Energy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three decades after the show dazzled the world, RIVERDANCE has returned to the stage in celebration of its 30th anniversary with RIVERDANCE 30: THE NEW GENERATION. While honoring its legendary roots, this revitalized production infuses fresh energy into RIVERDANCE, captivating both longtime fans and first-time audiences alike. RIVERDANCE 30 is presented by Broadway Across Canada and MagicSpace Entertainment and will run from June 10 - 15, 2024 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. Treating audiences to eight performances this week filled with the pulse-pounding rhythms of Irish folk music and mesmerizing dance, this is a fusion of tradition and innovation that will capture your heart and stir your soul.

When RIVERDANCE first debuted on the world’s stage during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, few could have predicted that a seven-minute interval act would evolve into one of the most iconic theatrical productions of all time. Created by producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan, and director John McColgan, the original performance of the show treated audiences to a fusion of traditional Irish dance and music performed by Michael Flatley, Jean Butler, and the vocal ensemble Anúna. A full length stage show was created in 1995 in response to the performance’s popularity. It premiered in Dublin in February of 1995, sold out its initial five-week run, and broke box office records, officially marking the beginning of RIVERDANCE as a global phenomenon.

Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

Since its successes 30 years ago, RIVERDANCE has grown from a cultural sensation into a symbol of Irish pride and artistry, consistently evolving while staying rooted in its origins. RIVERDANCE 30 breathes a new life into the classic spectacle with its innovative choreography and motion graphics. The show introduces a cast of performers, all born after the show’s 1995 debut, ushering in a new era of talent! RIVERDANCE offers an unforgettable experience that reaffirms why it continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It celebrates the show’s longevity and enduring ability to thrill and inspire!

RIVERDANCE 30 is split into two acts, each composed of several scenes that together tell a powerful and poetic story of identity while embracing transformation and connection to different cultural aspects. Act I: “A Primitive & Powerful World,” draws on ancient myth, nature, and elemental forces that shaped the early human experience. Act II: “We Learned to Belong to the World,” shifts from mythic past to modern history. Act II follows the Irish diaspora and the universal journey of migration and adaptation. While the meaning of each scene may not be immediately clear to first-time viewers, the emotional and thematic threads definitely resonate more fully by the show’s end or upon a second viewing.

Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION is a vibrant and refreshing addition to the Broadway Across Canada lineup, offering something truly different for those used to more traditional musical theatre productions. The audience was a wonderful mix of longtime fans and first-timers. As someone who falls more into the latter category, it was a pleasant surprise to happily experience the show. There’s a hypnotic quality to Irish dance. Between the rapid footwork combined with the precision and rhythmic energy, it was this aspect of the show that really pulled me in and kept my attention locked. It was unlike anything else I’ve seen on a theatre stage.

A positive key aspect of the show that stood out almost immediately for me was the sheer talent of the new generation of performers. Their synchronicity during the group numbers was astonishing, while individual dancers brought a unique presence and power to their solo moments. Both the men and women had distinct strengths, but together they formed a unified, commanding ensemble. The music, composed by Bill Whelan, was beautifully performed and full of character, even though a few instrumental-only segments dragged slightly in pace compared to the electrifying dance-heavy numbers. Still, those moments were quickly balanced by show-stopping ensemble pieces that reignited the crowd’s energy. Overall, RIVERDANCE 30 was a memorable night that proved that there’s always room for something new to shine on the Vancouver stage.

Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

Leading the show with charisma and control were RIVERDANCE 30s lead dancers William Bryant and Maggie Darlington. Both were magnetic forces on stage. Bryant brought commanding stage presence and precision to each number he was a part of. He really set the tone for the ensemble with his strength and poise. Darlington, equally captivating, danced with grace and fire that made every moment feel very intentional. Together their chemistry grounded the show’s more abstract moments giving the audience emotional anchors to hold onto throughout the entire show. Supporting the dancers was a phenomenal live band, whose skill elevated every scene. In particular, Haley Richarson on fiddle was a standout. Her expressive energy infused the stage with life, matching the dancers beat with enthusiasm and spirit.

Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

Perhaps one of the show’s most fan-favourite moments came during Scene 12 entitled, “Trading Taps.” American tappers Jabu Graybeal and Kenji Igus engaged in a rhythm-packed “dance battle” with William Bryant and his Irish dance crew. The scene celebrated cultural exchange with infectious energy as tap and Irish dance collided in a joyful and playful percussive showdown. The audience was super engaged during this part of the show, often erupting in cheers with each clever rhythmic call-and-response. Not only did this scene showcase the technical brilliance and creativity of RIVERDANCE 30’s performers, it embodied one of the show’s central themes representing the universal language of dance connecting cultures.

Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

Overall, RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION proved that the show still had the capability to inspire and entertain three decades after its debut. The show’s choreography and creative storytelling celebrates the legacy of the past while boldly stepping into the future. Whether you are revisiting the magic of the show or experiencing it for the first time, RIVERDANCE 30 offers a fresh and energizing performance that reaffirms the unifying impact of music and dance.

RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION presented by Broadway Across Canada & MagicSpace Entertainment will play at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from June 10 - 15, 2025. After its run in Vancouver, RIVERDANCE will move to Kamloops, BC for a performance on June 17, 2025 at the Sandman Centre. As per the Broadway Across Canada website, the show is suitable for all ages. There is an advisory that the show includes theatrical haze and fog as well as a significant amount of strobe and flashing lights effects. For more information about RIVERDANCE and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Top Photo Credit: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

