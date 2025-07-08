Review: LEGALLY BLONDE Returns in Style to Theatre Under The Stars’ 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, LEGALLY BLONDE the musical struts onto the Malkin Bowl stage for a summer of sparkle and show-stopping songs. Back by popular demand, the hit show makes its highly anticipated return as part of Theatre Under The Stars’ 2025 season, playing in repertory with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from June 27 to August 16. On July 3, this vibrant production had its opening night and brought Elle Woods’ signature charm and Harvard-bound determination to one of Vancouver’s most beloved summer traditions.

Now in its 85th season, Theatre Under The Stars (also known as TUTS) has been a cherished part of Vancouver’s cultural landscape since 1940. Taking over the Malkin Bowl amongst the towering Douglas Firs in Stanley Park, this local theatre company offers more than just a night at the theatre. A TUTS production combines high-calibre performances, community spirit, and a deep commitment to nurturing emerging talent. With LEGALLY BLONDE back on the marquee, audiences can expect a show filled with humor, infectious energy, and feel-good vibes that makes summer under the stars so unforgettable.

Created by composer-lyricist team Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with a book by Heather Hach, LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical leapt from page and screen to the stage after Amanda Brown’s novel and the 2001 film became defining works of popular culture. The musical premiered in San Francisco before opening on Broadway in 2008, earning seven Tony nominations, then crossed the Atlantic in 2010 to win three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The musical’s infectious pop score and message of unapologetic self-belief have also powered tours across the world. Vancouver audiences first caught Elle Woods’ pink-powered journey with Theatre Under The Stars in 2014. The year’s summer revival marks one of the most requested returns in the company’s 85 year history.

Photo: Abby Woodhouse (Elle Woods), with the cast of Legally Blonde. Photo by Emily Cooper.

LEGALLY BLONDE follows UCLA Delta Nu president Elle Woods, who is dumped by her ambitious boyfriend Warner Huntington III on the eve of her graduation. Determined to prove she’s more than meets the eye, Elle follows Warner and enrolls at Harvard Law School, where her vibrant style and upbeat spirit are quickly dismissed by the intimidating Professor Callahan and Warner’s new fiancée Vivienne. With help from kindhearted teaching assistant Emmett Forrest, manicurist Paulette, and her own optimism, Elle discovers that intuition, empathy, and hard work can rival traditional smarts. When fitness guru Brooke Wyndham is accused of murder, Elle’s fresh perspective cracks the case and turns heads in the courtroom showing that being yourself is the most powerful argument of all.

Bringing the musical to life is a talented team of creatives who blend experience and vision to deliver one of TUTS’ most polished productions. At the helm of the show is director Jayme Armstrong, making her return to TUTS after previously performing in “Kiss Me, Kate!” (2002) and “Oklahoma!” (2007). Joining her is choreographer Lyndsey Britten, a longtime TUTS alum who has both performed in and shaped productions such as “Shrek The Musical” and “Newsies.” Music Director Eliza De Castro rounds out the leadership trio, having recently served as Music Director Fellow for “The Prom” and led the music team for “School of Rock” in 2024.

Photo: Abby Woodhouse (Elle Woods), with the cast of Legally Blonde. Photo by Emily Cooper.

From the very first moment LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical took the stage, it was clear that this production would be a polished and professional experience that set a new bar for recent Theatre Under The Stars shows. The sound quality was notably crisp, allowing for clear dialogue, perfectly balanced mics, and a seamless blend between vocals and the live orchestra making every line and lyric land with precision. It was the first time in recent memory that the sound design (by Brad Danyluk) stood out for all the right reasons. This high standard of production was matched by an equally enthusiastic and well-rehearsed cast whose energy radiated from the Malkin Bowl stage.

Leading the charge was Abby Woodhouse as Elle Woods, whose commanding vocal presence was apparent from her very first note. Her entrance alone was magical enough to win over the audience and she maintained that magnetism throughout the entire performance. Woodhouse delivered what can be only described as a Broadway-calibre performance. There was truly nothing about her portrayal to fault. She embodied Elle in every way: vocally, visually, and physically down to her confident strut across the stage. You couldn’t help but root for her, feel her heartbreak, and celebrate her triumphs. It’s rare for an actor to command a role so fully that the audience emotionally rallies behind them, but Woodhouse does just that with admirable ease.

Photo: Madeleine Suddaby (Paulette Buonofuonte), with the cast of Legally Blonde. Photo by Emily Cooper.

Matching that energy was Madeleine Suddaby as Paulette, who brought warmth and wit to the role with effortless charm. A familiar face in the Vancouver theatre scene, Suddaby has proven her versatility in many roles, but her turn as Paulette felt particularly well-suited to her. Her solo number, “Ireland,” was a clear crowd-pleaser that was delivered with heart. Lastly of course, no LEGALLY BLONDE production would be complete without its canine stars. Buttercup as Bruiser and Happy Sondergaard as Rufus earned their own enthusiastic rounds of applause. Their presence added an extra layer of fun and charm, with the audience visibly delighted each time they trotted onstage.

While the female cast members carried much of the vocal weight, the male performers offered solid support, particularly in songs where contrast mattered, like Elle and Warner’s duets, which were unexpectedly well-matched despite their opposing storyline with one another. Nathaniel Johnson brought a quiet charisma and sincerity to the role of Emmett Forrest, growing more confident and endearing as the show progressed. His chemistry with Woodhouse as Elle was natural and heartfelt. Connor Hawkins as Warner Huntington III, nailed the charm and arrogance of Elle’s ex, balancing his character’s suaveness with just the right amount of self-absorption. Meanwhile, Angella’s Cody’s performance as Brooke Wyndham in “Whipped Into Shape” was a great start to Act Two. Singing and jump-roping simultaneously, she didn’t miss a beat, and her chemistry with Woodhouse as Elle added an empowering layer of female friendship and trust that was both funny and relatable.

Photo: Nathaniel Johnson (Emmett Forrest) and Abby Woodhouse (Elle Woods). Photo by Emily Cooper.

The show’s comedic timing was outstanding, with jokes landing effortlessly, even for those familiar with the story. The “all-in-one shampoo and conditioner” Christmas gift joke and the hilariously over-the-top “There! Right There!” number brought roars of laughter from the audience. While the set design by Brian Ball was relatively minimal, clever staging mobile set pieces, and engaging choreography kept the show in constant motion. Furthermore, numbers like “Omigod You Guys,” “What You Want,” and “So Much Better” were major highlights, each packed with wit, catchy melodies, and crowd-pleasing energy. As night fell over Stanley Park an Act Two kicked off under the stars, the atmosphere elevated the experience ever further. With its infectious score, standout performance, and uplifting message, LEGALLY BLONDE proves to be a must-see this summer for anyone in search of a feel-good, easy-to-follow musical. If you really want to take in every expression and subtle moment, it’s worth sitting closer to the stage. From where I was sitting, it was a bit harder to catch the finer details of the performances, though the cast’s energy and effort were undeniable.

In every sense, LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical is a vibrant production brimming with talent onstage and behind the scenes. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Elle Woods or experiencing her story for the first time, this production captures the humor and empowerment that has made the musical a global favorite. LEGALLY BLONDE is a definite highlight of the 2025 summer theatre season and is guaranteed to leave you smiling and maybe singing, “So Much Better” all the way home.

LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical presented by the Theatre Under The Stars will play at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, BC until August 16, 2025. The production alternates performances with Theatre Under The Stars’ other summer musical: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. LEGALLY BLONDE is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including one intermission). For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: (Front Row, Left to Right): Jessica O’Brien-Visbisky (Delta Nu/Ensemble), Abby Woodhouse (Elle Woods), Madison Simms (Margot). Photo by Emily Cooper.

Reader Reviews

Need more Vancouver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...