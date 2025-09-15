Review: Keith Urban Thrills Vancouver Fans on HIGH AND ALIVE World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Keith Urban brought his HIGH AND ALIVE World Tour to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Wednesday September 10, delivering a night that showed why he remains as one of country music’s most engaging live performers. The tour, which launched in May in Orange Beach, Alabama, highlights Urban’s 12th studio album, High, released in September 2024. The album debuted at number 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Known for his high-energy shows and ability to make arenas feel intimate, Urban filled the setlist with a mix of fan-favourite hits, new tracks, and a few surprise covers. Openers Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins kicked off the night before Urban took the stage, launching the Canadian leg of the tour that runs through September before concluding in the United States on October 17 in Nashville, TN.

Keith Urban, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, has built one of the most successful international careers in country music. After releasing a self-titled debut album in Australia in 1991, he moved to the United States where he formed the band, The Ranch. The band recorded one album with Capitol Nashville before Urban pursued a solo career. Urban’s American breakthrough came in 1999 with another self-titled album, which went platinum and produced his first number one hit, “But for the Grace of God.” The momentum continued with Golden Road in 2002, led by “Somebody Like You,” a track Billboard later named the biggest country song of the 2000s.

Over the years, Urban has earned four Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and six ARIA Awards. He has released twelve studio albums, most recently High in 2024, which included collaboration with Lainey Wilson and tracks like “Straight Line” and “Messed Up as Me.” With 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, including 18 number ones, and collaboration spanning artists from Dolly Parton to P!nk, Urban has remained a constant force in country music, known for his hits, signature guitar playing, and powerful live sets.

Keith Urban’s return to Vancouver marked his first local performance since the “Graffiti U” World Tour in 2018 and the crowd was eager to welcome him back. After openers Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins warmed up the audience, anticipation built as a curtain was lowered across the stage for Urban’s entrance. A projection of his shadow drew cheers, though a brief delay in removing the curtain caused a slightly awkward start. Once the show got underway, the energy in the arena quickly shifted to excitement as Urban began the show with “Straight Line,” a song from his newest album. Some early sound issues left his vocals slightly muted, but were corrected by the time he played his fifth song, “Better Life.” Urban’s set was a reminder of why he is so celebrated as a vocalist and guitarist. Extended solos, particularly after “Long Hot Summer” showcased his technical ability and his clear joy in performing live. He wasn’t afraid to experiment either, slipping in a snippet of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” during “Days Go By,” a move that drew a huge reaction from the audience. The crowd stayed on their feet for the faster tracks, while the slower songs brought a more reflective mood, with fans sitting back yet still fully engaged.

The production design matched the ebb and flow of the concert. Early on, the visuals were understated, keeping the focus on the music. As the night progressed, the lighting panels lowered and projections filled the stage with vibrant colours, gradually building the atmosphere. Some moments stood out for their creativity, like “Heart Like a Hometown,” which featured photos of Urban’s childhood and early career, and “Kiss a Girl,” where the stage expanded and live camera footage projected across massive screens, creating a more immersive experience. One of the most memorable visuals came during “One Too Many,” his duet with P!nk, when mobile video panels displayed their part of the song, giving the illusion of a live collaboration.

Urban also made sure the show felt personal. Early in the night, he told fans he would perform for those seated at the back, and true to his word, he moved to a small stage set up near the rear of the venue later in his concert set. This stripped-down segment, featuring a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Urban’s 2002 song, “You’ll Think of Me,” created an intimate connection that contrasted with the scale of the main stage production. Returning to the front, he closed the main set with “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time,” songs that highlighted both this balladry and high-impact performance.

The encore pushed the night even further. Urban surprised fans with covers from iconic musical artists including The Notorious Cherry Bombs’ “Making Memories of Us,” Gordon Lightfoot’s “Sundown,” and New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give.” Ending with a burst of nostalgia and positivity, he left the audience on a high, proving once again that his concerts are about more than the spectacle. They are about the music, connection, and the shared joy between an artist and his fans.

Keith Urban’s HIGH AND ALIVE World Tour stopped in Vancouver, BC on September 10, followed by Calgary, AB on September 12 and Regina, SK on September 13. The tour continues on September 15 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: Keith Urban

