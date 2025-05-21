Review: FLO Proves the Girl Group Renaissance is Here

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British girl group FLO brought their Access All Areas Tour to Vancouver, BC on Sunday night lighting up the Commodore Ballroom with a performance charged with anticipation and energy. Hailed as the biggest British girl group to tour the U.S. since the Spice Girls, the trio is riding high on the success of their 2024 debut album of the same name taking the stage with undeniable confidence and charisma. This stop was more than just another date on the itinerary; it was a powerful showcase of their star power. In front of a packed Canadian crowd, FLO delivered a statement performance that reaffirmed their meteoric rise in an ever-evolving global music scene.

FLO is a London-based British girl group formed in 2019 and signed to Island Records. The trio consists of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer. Quaresma and Downer met while studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and later connected with Douglas through her singing videos on Instagram. As for their group name, FLO, it was inspired by a cat they found near their label’s residence. They felt the name suited them perfectly, proving that sometimes a little magic lies in the unexpected. The group spent two years honing their sound and writing music before teaming up with producer MNEK, laying the foundation for a fresh yet nostalgic take on R&B.

The group’s debut single “Cardboard Box,” was released on March 24, 2022 and quickly gained viral attention across social media platforms. While earning praise from established artists such as SZA and Victoria Monét, it was the song’s visuals and throwback R&B sound that set them apart in the industry. Shortly after releasing their second single, “Immature,” as well as their debut EP The Lead in 2022, the group started to gain traction with several television appearances that introduced their sound to a wider audience.

FLO’s rapid ascent in the global music landscape took off in 2023, marked by their appearance on a remix of Stormzy’s song “Hide & Seek” and the release of their collaboration track “Fly Girl” with Missy Elliott, which paid homage to Elliott’s 2002 hit “Work It.” That same year, the group embarked on their first headlining tour, FLO Live, performing in sold-out venues across North America and Europe. The trio also took the stage at major events that summer, including Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium and the Glastonbury Festival. As a surprise to their fans, FLO released their second EP, 3 of Us, featuring several new songs that further showcased their evolving sound.

Last year, FLO continued their international rise in the music industry with the release of their debut studio album, Access All Areas, on November 15, 2024. The album featured high-profile collaborations with rapper GloRilla and actress-singer Cynthia Erivo, and was led by singles such as “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and “Check.” It debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart, which was the highest position for a British R&B girl group since Mis-Teeq in 2001. FLO’s music, combined with their sleek Y2K-inspired aesthetic, has solidified their place among the new generation of standout girl groups.

FLO’s musical style draws heavily from the golden era of ‘90s and early 2000s R&B and hip-hop. Echoing the styles of Destiny’s Child and TLC, FLO’s sound is rooted in nostalgia and blended with contemporary production and modern lyrical themes. Weaving elements of pop, hip-hop, and dance into their tracks, the group delivers a sound that is both familiar and current. Access All Areas has set chart records, but most importantly, signaled the return of a R&B girl group to the mainstream stage. With a growing list of international appeal and sold-out shows, FLO is well on their way to becoming one of the defining girl groups of their generation.

FLO’s Access All Areas tour stop in Vancouver, BC was definitely a night to remember. Jae Stephens opened the evening with a set filled with her vibrant personality and vocals. She connected with the crowd effortlessly, bringing energy and warmth to the stage. One of the most memorable moments from her set was when she taught the crowd her unreleased song, “That’s My Baby” and got them to sing it back to her. A very bold and intimate move that paid off.

When FLO finally hit the stage, the energy within the Commodore Ballroom shifted into overdrive. The amount and calibre the trio displayed was evident right off the bat. The girls’ vocals were nothing short of heavenly being powerful, soulful, and precise. Their harmonies were airtight, showcasing an effortlessly blended sound that filled the venue. With their opening song, “AAA,” you could feel their classic ‘90s R&B roots with a modern twist that gave their sound a fresh edge. From empowering anthems like “Fly Girl” to smoother, sensual tracks like “Bending My Rules,” FLO’s soundscape was rich and textured making each performance feel like a carefully crafted moment.

Jorja, Stella, and Renée looked stunning in coordinated red outfits that were similar in tone, but distinct in style, which were subtle reminders of their individuality within the group. Visually the show was clean and captivating without overshadowing the music. The group’s choreography was well executed and tight, but what stood out most was the girls’ ability to sing live through each move. FLO took a few moments to speak to the audience revealing their charming and magnetic personalities. It left many wishing that they had talked more, especially after they shared how much they loved Vancouver from their previous visit as openers for Kehlani’s Crash World Tour in 2024. That little moment of connection made the night feel even more personal.

The setlist was beautifully sequenced, mirroring the Access All Areas album in both structure and mood. The show began with the “This is FLO” intro before jumping into opening songs, “AAA,” “Walk Like This,” “Check,” and “Fly Girl.” The show then eased into a slower, more rhythmic section with “Bending My Rules” and shifted again into a darker, more confident zone with songs such as “Caught Up,” “IWH2BMX,” and “On & On.” They saved some of their biggest fan favourites for the end of the show including, “In My Bag” and “Cardboard Box,” before closing out with the encore song, “I’m Just a Girl,” which sent the crowd into a final frenzy.

Access All Areas is truly a “no skip” album and FLO’s concert echoed that. The group’s ability to move fluidly between empowering bangers, club ready grooves, and emotional slow burners proves their versatility and depth as artists. If this is just the beginning for FLO off their debut album, it is exciting to imagine where their journey will go next. We are without a doubt entering a new era of girl groups, and FLO is at the forefront of it.

FLO’s Access All Areas 2025 North American tour dates are as followed:

April 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

April 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

April 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

April 16 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

April 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

April 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

April 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 26 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

April 28 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

April 29 – Montréal, QC – Mtelus

May 1 – Toronto, ON – History

May 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

May 4 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 8 – Denver, CO – Summit

May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

May 11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

May 12 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

May 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

May 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

May 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

This fall, FLO will also be commencing the UK and European leg of their tour which includes the following dates:

September 28 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

September 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

October 1 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

October 2 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

October 5 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

October 6 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

October 8 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

October 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

October 11 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

FLO’s Access All Areas 2025 North American Tour, presented by Live Nation and featuring supporting act Jae Stephens, made a stop in Vancouver, BC, on May 18 at the Commodore Ballroom. The tour will wrap up its North American leg with two final shows: May 20 in San Francisco, CA, at The Masonic, and May 22 in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium. FLO will continue the Access All Areas Tour in Europe this fall. For more information about FLO and to purchase tickets for the tour, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: FLO

