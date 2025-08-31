Review: Disney’s THE LION KING Brings the Circle of Life to Vancouver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s The Lion King musical is playing in Vancouver, BC for a limited four-week engagement at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from August 20 to September 14. Presented by Disney Theatrical Group and Broadway Across Canada, the Tony Award-winning musical makes its long-awaited comeback after more than two decades of touring success. Over the past 22 years, the show has welcomed more than 23 million theatregoers and performed over 10,000 shows in more than 90 cities across North America. The production continues to set the standard for theatre excellence with its stunning visuals, timeless songs, and outstanding visionary direction. The Lion King’s run in Vancouver, BC gives audiences the chance to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated and enduring musicals.

Based on Disney’s beloved 1994 animated film, The Lion King follows the journey of Simba, a young lion prince destined to rule the Pride Lands. After the death of his father, Mufasa, Simba flees home, only to later embrace his responsibility and reclaim his place as king. The stage adaptation, with a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, brings the story to life through Julie Taymor’s groundbreaking direction. The production creates a striking visual experience featuring actors in elaborate animal-inspired costumes with large-scale puppetry. The Lion King’s score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s iconic songs from the original film, including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” alongside additional music by Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, and other collaborators blending Western pop with the rich rhythms of Africa.

Photo: Company of The Lion King on Broadway. Circle of Life. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Disney.

Since its premiere in 1997, The Lion King has become one of the most successful and influential musicals in theatre history. It has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Direction for Julie Taymor, who became the first woman to win that honour. The production has been performed in nine languages and seen by more than 120 million people across 29 global productions. On Broadway, it remains a box-office phenomenon, holding the title of the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time and the third longest-running show in history. With eight productions currently running worldwide and a legacy spanning more than 29 years, The Lion King continues to inspire and connect with audiences around the world.

The stage version of The Lion King expanded on the familiar story of the animated film in several meaningful ways. Rafiki was reimagined as a female character addressing the film’s lack of a prominent female presence and giving the role greater emotional depth. The musical introduced new scenes that added layers to the narrative. Mufasa and Zazu discussed parenting, Simba witnessed Timon nearly drown, and Nala rejected Scar and left the Pride Lands, rallying support with the song, “Shadowland.”

The musical also included several songs that weren’t in the animated film including Zazu’s “Morning Report,” soulful ballads such as “Endless Night,” and group numbers such as “One by One.” Each one of these songs added an enriching layer to character arcs and themes. Equally dramatic was the visual transformation that included actors using elaborate costumes, puppetry, stilts, and mechanical headpieces to embody animals, creating a mesmerizing blend of human and animal movement not possible in animation.

Photo: Lionesses Dance. The Lion King North American Tour. Disney. Photo by Deen Van Meer.

The musical began with a spectacular moment that set the tone for the entire production. As the opening notes of “Circle of Life” filled the theatre, animals descended the aisles and gathered on stage, creating a magical, unforgettable experience for first-time viewers. Julie Taymor’s direction was amplified by Richard Hudson’s stunning scenic design, Donald Holder’s dynamic lighting, and Steve Canyon Kennedy's inventive sound design, all of which worked together to fully immerse the audience in the Pride Lands.

The lighting played a crucial role in shifting moods seamlessly, transitioning from the bright, expansive savannah scenes to darker, more intimate moments. The layered sound design combined a below-stage orchestra pit with percussive sections above the stage wings. From the cascading sounds of rain sticks to the deep resonance of African-inspired drums, the audio experience of the musical is immediate and transportive. Combined with Garth Fagan’s choreography, the intricate puppetry and costumes allowed the production to achieve a rare balance of visual artistry and technical brilliance. There were no dull moments throughout the show. The pacing, theatrics, and “Disney magic” kept audiences engaged from start to finish leaving them with a renewed appreciation for the magic of live theatre.

Photo: Circle of Life Cheetah and Giraffes. Disney. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Julie Taymor’s costume design stood out as the most memorable element of the show. The designs featured bold and vibrant colours with patterns rooted in African traditions, enhancing the connection to the story’s setting. The costumes created a convincing illusion of real animals while letting the actors express emotion. Some headpieces lifted and/or shifted, so we saw both the mask and the actor’s face at once during certain scenes.

Taymor and Michael Curry’s collaboration on masks and puppetry brought the animals to life with detail. Their creations were a reflection of traditional African masks and combined artistry with movement. Allowing the audience to sense both a human and animal presence on the stage gave a dual-layered approach to the characters. The hyenas, Timon, and Pumbaa felt so real that it was easy to forget they were operated by puppeteers. Together with Michael Ward’s hairstyling and makeup work, the visual storytelling was cohesive. Each costume, mask, and puppet worked together to create a world that felt alive, proving they were central to the experience.

The music of The Lion King was another one of the production’s strongest elements, blending the beloved classics from the 1994 animated film with new compositions created for the stage. Elton John and Tim Rice’s iconic songs, including “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” anchored the show with familiar melodies that audiences knew and loved. These were complemented by additional music and lyrics from Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer, adding depth and cultural texture to the score. From the powerful opening chant of “Nants Ingonyama” to the emotionally charged new number such as “Endless Night,” the music not only elevated the storytelling, but created a very rich, cinematic theatrical experience.

Photo: Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki. Disney. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

The cast delivered outstanding performances that brought the story to life with energy and heart. Erick D. Patrick shone as adult Simba, owning the stage with a commanding presence and charisma that made his journey from uncertain exile to proud king feel authentic and powerful. His chemistry with Thembelihle Cele’s Nala added emotional weight, particularly during their duets, where her strong, heartfelt vocals brought depth to Nala’s strength. Mukeliswe Goba’s Rafiki was another standout, her rich vocals and magnetic stage presence grounded the entire production. From the opening, “Circle of Life” to the finale, Rafiki acted as the emotional thread that tied the show together, infusing every scene with warmth and wisdom.

The younger performers also left a lasting impression. Julian Villela as Young Simba and Jaxyn Damasco as Young Nala were both captivating individually and delightful as a duo, especially during playful numbers like “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” The seamless transition from young Simba to adult Simba during “Hakuna Matata,” which closes Act I, was executed beautifully and drew enthusiastic applause. The comedic duo of Robert Creighton as Timon and Danny Grumich as Pumbaa provided plenty of laughter while staying true to their beloved movie counterparts. Similarly, Martina Sykes, Forest VanDyke, and Sam Linda as the mischievous hyena trio, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, brought sharp timing and playful banter that made them instant crowd favourites. Altogether, the cast delivered performances that honoured the iconic characters while making them feel fresh and alive on stage.

Photo: Erick D. Patrick as Simba and Thembelihle Cele as Nala. The Lion King. Disney. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Disney’s The Lion King delivers a theatrical experience that is as visually stunning as it is emotionally moving. From the unforgettable opening sequence to the powerful finale, every element came together seamlessly, from the intricate costumes and puppetry to the dynamic choreography and catchy score. Whether you grew up watching the animated film or are experiencing the story for the first time, the Vancouver engagement of The Lion King offers audiences a chance to understand why this musical has become a global phenomenon.

Disney’s The Lion King Musical presented by Broadway Across Canada will play at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from August 20 to September 14, 2025. The show is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15 minute intermission. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets visit the link below.

Top Photo: Erick D. Patrick as Simba. The Lion King. Disney. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

