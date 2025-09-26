Review: David Archuleta’s Vancouver Debut Highlights Power and Authenticity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Archuleta brought his EARTHLY DELIGHTS TOUR to Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre on Monday September 22, delivering a set that balanced new material with familiar favourites. Supported by opening act, Alexandra John, the performance marked his first time in Vancouver, BC and his return to touring across North America after more than five years away. The audience heard tracks from his new EP, Earthly Delights, alongside hits such as “Crush,” “Afraid To Love,” “Hell Together,” and “A Little Too Not Over You.” The tour includes stops in major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and San Francisco, reinforcing his place as a consistent presence in pop music over the past decade.

David Archuleta first rose to fame as the runner-up on Season 7 of American Idol in 2008, where his standout vocals and charismatic stage presence quickly won over audiences. His debut single, “Crush,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and his self-titled album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling nearly one million copies worldwide. In the years that followed, Archuleta built a global fan base through touring across North America, Asia, and the Middle East, while also taking an unexpected two-year break from the industry to serve a mission in Chile.

In recent years, his music has taken on a more personal and fearless tone. Before coming out publicly in 2021, Archuleta had already begun sharing his private struggles through his 2020 album, Therapy Sessions, which dealt candidly with themes of anxiety and self-doubt. His music since then reflects a noticeable shift, with singles like “Afraid To Love” and gospel-influenced “Hell Together” embracing openness, faith transition, and self-acceptance. Together, the releases highlight a turning point in his artistry, moving from guarded introspection to a more fearless expression of identity.

Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera

That chapter comes into full view with his 2025 Earthly Delights EP, which features the streaming hit “Crème Brulée.” The project leans into themes of sensuality and self-acceptance, reflecting Archuleta’s commitment to authenticity both on and off the stage. Beyond music, he has been recognized with the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist in 2024 and the HRC Visibility Award in 2025. He is also set to release his memoir Devout in 2026, exploring the challenges of balancing career, belief, and personal truth.

Making his first-ever stop in Vancouver, Archuleta opened the night with “Dulce Amor” before moving through a setlist that blended old favourites, new material, and a few surprises. Songs like “Give You the World,” “A Little Too Not Over You,” “Touch My Hand,” and “Crème Brulée,” showcased different eras of his catalog, while “Hell Together” and “Afraid To Love” highlighted the more personal direction of his recent work. He also mixed in covers, including Sombr’s “Back to Friends” and George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90,” before closing with an encore of “Crush,” the song that first launched him onto the charts. Supported by a live band and two backup dancers, the show maintained a balance of intimate storytelling and high-energy moments.

The Hollywood Theatre’s setup had no big screens or projections, keeping the focus entirely on Archuleta’s voice and presence. From the moment he walked on stage, the strength and clarity of his vocals filled the room, creating an atmosphere that was both personal and electric. The crown reflected a mix of longtime fans from his American Idol days and new listeners drawn to his recent music, all equally enthusiastic. The energy shifted seamlessly from quiet appreciation during ballads to full-on dancing during upbeat numbers. Archuleta’s charisma and warmth made the evening feel effortless, the kind of performance where you could happily listen to him sing and share stories for hours.

Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera

Between songs, Archuleta shared deeply personal stories that gave the evening an added weight and intimacy. He spoke about coming out in 2021, leaving the Mormon Church, and the difficult process of telling his parents. His honesty about once believing that hating himself was the answer, only to realize that true freedom came from learning to love who he was, resonated strongly with the crowd. At one point, he recalled telling his mother, “I don’t need you to understand what I’m doing, but I want you to respect that this is the best decision for myself,” a moment that underscored both the pain of rejection and the power of self-acceptance. Delivered with courage, these reflections framed his music as both performance and testimony to his journey towards living authentically.

One of the most powerful moments of the night came with “Hell Together,” a song that blended a memorable melody with raw emotion and had the audience fully captivated. Some of the stripped-down numbers proved equally impactful, carrying an inspirational quality that made you reflect and want to be a better person. Archuleta balanced those quiet highlights with lighter moments, including dancing alongside his backup dancers and making outfit changes that added to the show’s energy. The setlist’s mix of fresh material, reflective ballads, and high energy tracks created a concert experience that was both dynamic and deeply personal.

David Archuleta’s Vancouver debut was more than a concert; it was an evening that combined artistry, honesty, and connection. For those in the Hollywood Theatre that night, Archuleta reminded everyone why his voice first captivated audiences over a decade ago while showing the growth of an artist unafraid to share his truth.

David Archuleta’s EARTHLY DELIGHTS TOUR dates are as followed:

September 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

September 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

September 20 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

September 22 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

September 23 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

September 24 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

September 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

September 29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

October 2 – Austin, TX – 3TEN ACL Live

October 3 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

October 4 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

October 6 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

October 8 – Franklin, TN – Franklin Theatre

October 10 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

October 11 – Detroit, MI – El Club

October 12 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

October 16 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Tour dates from September 17 to 29 will have support from Alexandra John and tour dates from October 2 to 17 will have support from Rachel Bochner.

David Archuleta and his EARTHLY DELIGHTS tour played at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC on Monday September 22, 2025. After playing in Seattle, WA on September 23 and Portland, OR on September 24, the tour will play at The Independent in San Francisco, CA on September 27. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: Nick Spanos

