Review: AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a Must-See Immersive Experience Into the Marvel Universe!

Metro Vancouver’s latest immersive experience assembles Marvel’s favourite superheroes in a fun, exciting way for the entire family!

Mar. 06, 2023  

Just when you think you can't get enough of all things Marvel, AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is here to take your love of superheroes to the next level! After successful runs in London, New York, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, China, Las Vegas, India, and Toronto, City Neon with Victory Hill Exhibitions and Paquin Entertainment Group have brought the thrilling experience to Metro Vancouver! From March 3rd to May 28th, at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby, BC, the AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. immersive experience will bring visitors into the world of the Marvel Universe. BroadwayWorld got to attend the media preview of the experience a day before it opened to the public to see what it was all about!

AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is also known as the Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network in the Marvel Universe. The S.T.A.T.I.O.N. acts as scientific combat support for the Avengers and is what attendees "train" for when they attend the immersive experience. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a S.T.A.T.I.O.N.recruitment agent and a video from Maria Hill that introduces you to the exhibit. What I really loved about this part was how "in-character" the people working the exhibit were. It really gave the whole experience a very high quality "Disneyland Ride" feeling and made you feel excited to see what was to come.

Once inside, you are brought into the world of the Marvel Universe. As a "new recruit" into the AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. world, you dive into the history and science behind many of your favourite Avengers (and villains) including, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Panther, Thor, Thanos, Ultron, and more! With several interactive components, costumes from the movies, and prop displays it is truly never a dull moment in there. The interactive component of the experience really made it worth the time and money. From being able to control the Hulk through touch screens to transforming yourself into Iron Man through motion tracking technology, AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. does not fail to keep you busy. The only time you'd have the urge to look at your phone was to open the camera to take a picture with one of the many photo ops they have to offer. A highlight for me was seeing the evolution of Iron Man armours in the display cases from the early stages to the most recent iteration of the suit. The costumes featured within the experience were truly breathtaking. It was amazing to see the fine details up close. I found this especially applicable to seeing the Black Panther's suit up close. I never noticed the subtle lettering embroidered into the fabric until taking a look up close which is a very cool detail that many probably missed watching the movies through a screen.

At the very end of the experience you complete a final task that makes you an official member of AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N.. I won't spoil what it is so that you have something to look forward to when you attend; however, I have to say that it's one of the best endings to an immersive experience that I've ever taken part in. To circle back what I mentioned earlier about how dedicated the workers of the exhibit were to their "character," I have to give special mention to the person who led the final S.T.A.T.I.O.N. task. Not only was he completely absorbed into this character, he also made the experience very memorable and exciting for not only myself, but to every other group of people that passed through within the hour that I was there. The only reason I knew this is because beyond the curtains of the final S.T.A.T.I.O.N. task, you could hear the sounds of enthusiasm and excitement pouring from the crowds. When you attend the exhibit, you will know what I am talking about!

Marvel AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. was an unforgettable experience that you don't want to miss. The fact that it is very easy to get to via car or public transit and lasts an appropriate amount of time makes this experience the perfect outing for the entire family! Everything was well laid out and captured my attention the minute I walked through the exhibit's doors. I would recommend AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to everyone; regardless if you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not, it is a guaranteed good time!

Marvel AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is open in Burnaby, BC at The Amazing Brentwood for a limited time until May 28th! Prices vary depending on the day and start at $29 for Adults (16+), $23 for Children (3-15), and $26 for Students/Seniors. Infants (under 3) are free. The experience runs Mon-Wed from 10am-7pm (last entry at 6pm), Thu-Sat from 10am-9pm (last entry at 8pm), and Sun from 10am-7pm (last entry 6pm). Hours are subject to change on holidays. Plan to spend approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour at the experience even though there is no time limit after passing the entrance as the walkthrough is self-guided. For more information about Marvel AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. or to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Photo Credit: Marvel and Ryan Emberley 2023




