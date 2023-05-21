Preview: K-Pop Group CRAVITY and Their First World Tour: MASTERPIECE

The South Korean K-Pop group, CRAVITY, will kick their 1st world tour: MASTERPIECE into full gear next month! Presented by Studio PAV in the USA, CRAVITY will visit a total of 5 cities in the US and the US territory of Puerto Rico on the American leg of the tour. The group started off the MasterPiece tour in Seoul, Korea earlier this month on May 13th and 14th at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall and will move onto touring Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Thailand after visiting the US.

Composed of 9 members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin, CRAVITY debuted in April of 2020 with their EP: Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are. Under Starship Entertainment, the group grew in popularity right from the start taking on the "monster rookie" title for garnering a large fan base in both Korea and around the world. CRAVITY was the 1st rookie group to debut on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 in 2020 and received many awards that same year including: New Artist of the Year at the 12th Melon Music Awards, Best of Next at the 2020 MNET Asian Music Awards, and the Rookie Award at the 4th Soribada Awards. The group also became the only South Korean rookie artist to chart on Billboard's Social 50 in 2020 as well.

The name, CRAVITY, stems from the unification of the words "creativity" and "gravity." Along with the unique charm of each member, the group will bring you into their universe with their performances and stage presence to achieve a "centre of gravity." The group's latest comeback was their 5th EP, Master: Piece released in March of this year. Debuting at number 2 on the Korean charts, the EP featured their upbeat lead single, Groovy. With 2 studio albums and 5 EPs released so far, CRAVITY is set to take on the K-Pop world by storm with their catchy music, charismatic personalities, and energetic stage presence.

CRAVITY and their 1st world tour: MASTERPIECE in the USA presented by Studio PAV will begin in New York, NY on June 16th and end in Los Angeles, CA on June 25th. VVIP and VIP tickets are sold out for New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. General admission tickets remain for only $49 at kpoptickets.com and by clicking the ticket link below! Information about the "Pick-A-Pose Snapshot Session" coming soon at studiopav.com and on Instagram @studio_pav.

CRAVITY official tour merch is now available online at kpoptickets.com under the BUYKPOPMERCH tab. Special prices are available now during the pre-order period. Prices will increase for merchandise sold at the venue. Tank tops and white hoodies are no longer available.

CRAVITY's 1st world tour: MASTERPIECE will play in Osaka, Japan at the Grand Cube Osaka on June 2nd & 3rd and in Yokohama, Japan at Pacifico Yokohama on June 6th & 7th. After visiting the USA, the tour will play on July 8th in Taipei, Taiwan, July 29th in Hong Kong, August 5th in Manila, Philippines, and October 28th in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo Credit: Starship Entertainment and Studio PAV