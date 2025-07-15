Pacific Theatre Reveals Live Events, Film Screenings and More for Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Theatre has announced its fall 2025 season of engaging interdisciplinary offerings, on stage at the company's beloved alley-style theatre at the Chalmers Heritage Building from September to December 2025.

The scaled-down season – which will feature a host of art forms from comedy, film, and live music to the remount of its critically acclaimed 2021 production of Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey and the cherished annual holiday variety program, Christmas Presence – will be the last chance for audiences to experience PT's thought-provoking work before temporarily pausing programming in January 2026.

On June 3, 2025, PT announced its decision to leave its long-time home of more than 30 years at the end of December 2025. The building requires a major structural upgrade and water ingress remediation, and alongside ongoing operational restrictions imposed by the building's landlords, PT has struggled to increase revenue during an already challenging recovery period following the pandemic.

“We couldn't be prouder of the incredible accomplishments of our small but mighty team at PT,” says Lilac Bosma, Board Chair. “Despite the hardships over the last number of years, PT has created award-winning, world premiere works that consistently push boundaries, challenge perspectives, and ask life's most essential questions. We are grateful for the opportunity to pause our time at the Chalmers Heritage Building on an inspiring note, and we look forward to the future growth and success of PT for many years to come.”

Following the close of PT's shortened 2025 season, the company will engage in internal strategic planning in order to identify a sustainable operational model, including feedback and support from PT's loyal community of donors, supporters, and audience members. The company will also explore potential options for a new home.

Adds PT Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams: “This shortened season was curated with celebration and connection in mind. I knew we wanted to offer lots of time in our alley theatre together before we take some time away from the space. When considering what to bring our audience in the fall of 2025, I prioritized joy, laughter and presence, while hanging onto PT's value of risk and challenge. I can't wait to spend time together in community this fall. We'll celebrate where we've been, and look towards a bright future together.”



The 2025 Pacific Theatre Season:

The Comedy Weekend at PT with Charlie Demers & Jacob Samuel

September 12-13 & November 14-15

Join award-winning comedians Charlie Demers and Jacob Samuel – and special guests! – for an evening of classic stand-up comedy in PT's basement theatre. The longtime comedy collaborators have been seen on CBC's The Debaters, CBC TV, The Comedy Network, and at Montreal's Just for Laughs festival.

Sugarcane: Film Screening

September 29

Presented by Pacific Theatre and Red Clover

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie's Oscar-nominated documentary sensitively portrays the experience of Indigenous communities in the wake of the discovery of unmarked children's graves at a Kamloops residential school in 2021. The screening and facilitated discussion will be hosted by Jodi Spargur, who leads Red Clover – an organization that provides training and support in Settler/Indigenous relations, in response to the calls to action of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. All proceeds from the screening will go to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Wakey, Wakey by Will Eno

October 15 to November 2

The original Jessie Award-nominated PT creative team will return to remount this “work of humour, humanity and grace” (Variety), starring longtime PT actor Craig Erickson and directed by PT Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams. Will Eno's gently disorienting meditation on life's small joys and absurdities will lead audiences into the dark with a light touch and the hand of a friend.

LARKK: In Concert

November 21

In a rare concert experience, PT will introduce Larkk – the new solo project of Danielle McTaggart, renowned as the dynamic lead vocalist of the Juno Award-winning Canadian band Dear Rouge. Larkk's debut EP, Cinders, is an intimate and deeply personal collection of poems manifested into songs that unfold like a series of whispered confessions, where music and poetry intertwine to capture the beauty and ache of being human.

Christmas Presence

December 12-13 & 19-23

PT's basement living room will glow with a familiar warmth, and musicians tuning up for the company's final Christmas Presence in The Alley Theatre. PT founder Ron Reed will host the evening variety program, which celebrates the holiday season with a thoughtful mix of stories, poetry and music that brings light in the darkness. Each performance is unique, with nightly line-up changes.

Single tickets are now on sale for 2024/25 subscribers, and will open to the general public on July 22, 2025. Tickets range from $35 to $50 per production. PT will also offer a limited number of $25 budget tickets for Wakey, Wakey - and those who wish to further support PT can choose $100 “I Love PT” ticket options. For tickets and further information, visit pacifictheatre.org.