OUR LAST TREE World Premiere is Coming to Some Assembly Theatre Company

Some Assembly Theatre Company will launch its 25th season with OUR LAST TREE from Wednesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 3 at the Roundhouse Performance Centre in Vancouver.

A raging storm has taken the lives of many, including three at a climate protest. Observed by a ghostly figure, will this Spirit Guide invoke the deal that could give us the chance to change everything? You can inspire positive change, OR, watch the world implode. Which do you choose?

Written and directed by Valerie Methot with a creative team of diverse youth and artists, OUR LAST TREE stands in a world where youth bring us the news, alerting us to the urgency to save our planet and each other. A stunning interconnection of artistry, humanity, and care, this apocalyptic theatre production symbolizes the fate of this world with one special tree whose branches entwine with lifelines of countless hands. OUR LAST TREE brings brilliance of life where the future of the planet is the people.

