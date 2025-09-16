LASA NG IMPERYO Returns to Presentation House Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its sold-out run at the 2025 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, Lasa ng Imperyo (A Taste of Empire) will return for a limited run at Presentation House Theatre (PHT) in North Vancouver this October. Directed by Marcus Youssef and adapted, translated, and performed by Carmela Sison, the production will launch PHT’s new 4th Street Series for adult audiences.

“I am so excited to open my first season at Presentation House Theatre with Lasa ng Imperyo/A Taste of Empire,” said Keltie Forsyth, PHT Artistic Director. “A sharp, witty, and hilarious balance of live cooking demonstration and bilingual performance, Carmela puts on a masterclass in charming an audience. Don’t miss it—your taste buds will thank you.”

About the Production

Lasa ng Imperyo combines live cooking and theatre in a witty, satirical exploration of food, culture, and colonial history. When the star chef fails to appear, Sous-Chef Mela steps in to prepare rellenong bangus (stuffed milkfish), a notoriously intricate Filipino dish. As she cooks, she unravels the tangled histories of colonialism, global food systems, and cultural survival—all served with biting humor and sharp insight.

Performed in Tagalog with English surtitles, this adaptation of Jovanni Sy’s acclaimed A Taste of Empire reimagines the play through a fresh female perspective. As the dish comes to life, so too do the stories embedded in its ingredients.

About rice & beans theatre

Founded in 2010 by Pedro Chamale and Derek Chan, rice & beans theatre develops and produces boundary-pushing theatre by artists of colour and marginalized creators. The company’s past works include the Dora Award–nominated 食盡天下/A Taste of Empire with Cahoots Theatre, the Jessie-nominated Chicken Girl (2019), and Yellow Objects (2022), which received the Jessie Innovation Award.

About Presentation House Theatre

Presentation House Theatre has been a creative hub in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale for over 40 years, offering a mix of professional theatre, music, and dance productions. PHT is committed to innovative programming that appeals to diverse audiences, from children and youth to adults, in a welcoming and community-driven space.