Interview: THE DRESSING ROOM Brings Vancouver’s Theatre Chaos Back for Season 2

When creators Paul Almeida and Makayla Moore first envisioned THE DRESSING ROOM, their goal was simple: bring the unpredictable humour of theatre life to the screen while creating opportunities within Vancouver’s own artistic community. What began as a small pilot filmed in 2018, has since evolved into a Leo-nominated comedy series that captures the backstage madness, heart, and resilience of the performing arts. Following a successful community-driven Kickstarter campaign, the team is now gearing up for Season 2, expanding both the scale and emotional depth of their story while celebrating the creative spirit that fuels the city’s theatre and film worlds. On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke with Makayla Moore, co-creator and executive producer of the show, and Irene Karas Loeper, co-producer and cast member, about THE DRESSING ROOM’s creative evolution and its highly anticipated second season.

“The idea was to blend our love for theatre and film,” says Moore, who developed and directed the series alongside Almeida. “We’ve both lived through and heard countless stories about the crazy, unpredictable world backstage, and we thought it would make a hilarious series while also bringing theatre back to the forefront of people’s minds. We wanted it to feel fun and uplifting, and something we could build with our community.”

Photo: Paul Almeida and Makayla Moore. Credit: Ivan Skufinsky.

Set behind the scenes of the fictional touring musical Balloon Boy, THE DRESSING ROOM follows an ensemble of flawed but loveable theatre professionals as they navigate costume mishaps, personal drama, and life on the road. The series uses a mockumentary format inspired by The Office to capture both the public and private sides of backstage life. “We saw an opportunity to bring that form backstage to amplify that comedy and chaos,” Moore explains. “The format lets us show both the private and presented moments and capture everyone’s quirks. We thought it would be easier on a low budget, but it’s actually more demanding because every camera move needs to be specific. The camera becomes an active storyteller.”

Moore and Almeida first explored the idea in 2018, but put it on hold to gain more experience in production before relaunching in 2023 with a stronger vision. “We did a pilot back in 2018, but at that time we didn’t know much about film,” says Moore. “After working more on set and gaining experience in pre- and post- production, we revisited the show with fresh eyes.”

Since then, THE DRESSING ROOM has evolved into a world that feels both heightened and deeply human. “We’ve always said it’s a show that could run forever because there’s endless material for hilarious subplots,” Moore adds. “At first, our focus was on who these characters were and what musical they were performing. Now we ask ourselves what wild situation we can throw them into next. For Season 3, we’re even planning to explore the bigger challenges facing Balloon Boy: The Musical and dive deeper into their arcs.”

Photo: Irene Karas Loeper, Josh Epstein, Jennifer Lynch, Benjamin Jacobson, Mayara Nobre, Caleb Di Pomponio, Cecilly Day, Ivy Charles, Enrique Lopez in THE DRESSING ROOM. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

The show’s cast and crew come directly from Vancouver’s theatre scene, bringing authenticity and energy to every episode. “We reached out to people we knew would thrive in this format,” says Moore. “We looked for collaborators who brought talent and a positive, team-oriented energy. “Vibes” have always been just as important to us as skill. For the creative team, we wanted people with both film and theatre experience, so the show could sit right at that intersection.”

That sense of connection carries through every aspect of the production. Actor and co-producer Irene Karas Loeper, who returns in Season 2 as Deb Wideman, has found her dual role rewarding. “It’s been such fun to revisit Deb and also join the co-producting team behind the scenes,” she says. “I brought my energy to PR and hype, which is something I love to do naturally, celebrating positivity and people! I already loved the show and the amazing creators, Paul and Makayla, so it was a real treat to contribute in a new way. When you’re working with friends, you’re also building new friendships and connections with incredible artists. That’s the biggest reward, and I hope the fun and connection we share translates to everyone watching.”

Photo: Irene Karas Loeper in THE DRESSING ROOM. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

Season 2 marks an exciting expansion for THE DRESSING ROOM, welcoming high-profile Canadian artists from film and television. “We wanted to expand our world by bringing in more members of the film community who could elevate the project and add name value,” says Moore. “Andrea Bang, Nelson Wong, and Nat Boltt were all amazing additions. They bring professional experience while keeping that theatre connection we love.” The new season also features Katie Findlay, Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, and twins Joyce and Jacqueline Robbins as guest stars. “We even have one more exciting Canadian household name to come,” Moore hints.

Much of the show’s humour stems from real experience drawn from the creators’ time in theatre. “So many storylines are ripped straight from real life,” Moore admits. “From Season 1 alone, we used moments like a dead mouse found in a shoe before a dance number, someone accidentally getting the entire cast high, and stolen costumes. Even sound crews disappearing mid-show. For Season 2, I can’t give away all of our secrets, so you’ll have to tune in to see which disasters make it onscreen.”

Photo: Irene Karas Loeper, Jennifer Lynch, Paul Almeida. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

Some moments on set have been just as memorable. “John Ullyatt’s improvised dance in Episode 2 of Season 1 was one of the funniest days we’ve ever had,” Moore recalls. “And when Gillian Barber joined as our guest star in Episode 6 of Season 1, it was really special. She taught many of us in theatre school and directed our 2018 pilot, so it felt like things came full circle.” That sense of shared history has made the project even more personal. “Having so many of our cast and crew return for Season 2 is the biggest complement,” Moore adds. “We started small, but it’s grown into something that feels like family.”

Filming an independent series comes with challenges. “The biggest hurdles in Season 1 were time and money, and the two go hand in hand,” says Moore. “We filmed in three blocks to stretch the budget, but it made it hard to stay in rhythm. For Season 2, we’ve increased our budget through crowdfunding and self-funding and we’re filming the entire season in two weeks. It’s intense, but it helps everyone stay fully immersed.”

Even with the growth, resources remain tight. “The budget still isn’t enough to pay our incredible team what they deserve,” Moore adds. “Our long term goal is to reach a point where THE DRESSING ROOM isn’t just a passion project, but meaningful work that can support our team in a city as expensive as Vancouver.”

Photo: Jason Sakaki, Kelli Ogmundson, Nelson Wong, Ivy Charles, Caleb Di Pomponio. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

The show’s Leo Award nomination and Kickstarter success have helped validate years of dedication. “The support has been incredible,” says Moore. “It has created awareness and a sense of legitimacy that has given our team even more pride. Paul and I always knew the project had potential, but sometimes you need outside recognition for others to see it too. We cannot thank our team and supporters enough. None of this would be possible without them.”

For Moore, the local community has always shaped the show’s identity. “The richness of Vancouver’s diversity is our biggest influence,” she says. “We want the show to feel like an authentic reflection of the community we are lucky to be a part of. Backstage is always a mix of people from different backgrounds and experiences coming together to tell a story. We want that same diversity in front of and behind the camera because it makes the world we are building more real and inclusive.”

As the team moves through production, the goal remains the same: to make people laugh and feel seen. “We hope audiences walk away with a smile and maybe even a tummy ache from laughing,” Moore says. “For some, it will be finding a piece of themselves in one of the characters. For others, it will be revising a world that feels close to home. We want THE DRESSING ROOM to be something people turn to after a tough day or good day, something that makes them feel good.”

Photo: Makayla Moore and Paul Almeida. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

With Season 2 in motion and momentum building, THE DRESSING ROOM continues to grow from a grassroots idea into a strong example of what collaboration in the Vancouver’s arts community can create. “Exciting things are on the horizon,” Moore says. “We hope people keep believing in us and spreading the word.”

THE DRESSING ROOM is available to stream on YouTube. Season 2 is now in production in Vancouver, BC. For more information about the film, visit the link below!

Watch Season 1 Episode One of THE DRESSING ROOM here:

Top Photo: Alex Gullason, Ivy Charles, Caleb Di Pomponio, Jennifer Lynch, Kelli Ogmundson, Cecilly Day, Nelson Wong, Jason Sakaki, Irene Karas Loeper in THE DRESSING ROOM. Credit: Moonrider Productions.