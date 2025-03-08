Interview: Sam Champagne Talks TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It has been a little over 15 years since a vampire love story that captivated a generation unfolded before our eyes on the big screen. Amid the mist, sparkle, and mystery lies a tale of love, passion, and sacrifice, one that has made our hearts beat with immense anticipation. Next week, the live cinematic experience, TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT, will arrive in Vancouver, BC, for a one-night-only performance at the Orpheum Theatre on March 14. This event offers audiences a chance to relive the legendary romance between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in a unique way, with the first film of The Twilight Saga playing alongside a live band, a vocalist, and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere. The show will feature a 12-piece ensemble of both rock and orchestral musicians from the FILMharmonique Orchestra, with vocalist Sam Champagne performing the original Twilight score from start to finish.

TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT is an unforgettable evening and a must-see for any Twilight fan, as it transports you into the world of Forks, Washington, allowing you to relive the magic of the first movie in a captivating new way. When Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) moves to the small town of Forks, she never expected to meet a vampire. After crossing paths with the mysterious and incredibly handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), she soon discovers that Edward and his family are vampires who peacefully coexist with humans. As Bella and Edward fall in love, they navigate the challenges that come with their supernatural relationship. Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight proves that true love can prevail, even in the face of supernatural peril.

Photo Credit: GFN Productions and Tam Photography

Vancouver, BC holds a special connection to Twilight, as many scenes from the beloved movie saga were filmed in and around the city. One of the most iconic local filming spots is the historic Orpheum Theatre, which was featured in a flashback scene with Edward, making it the perfect venue for the concert. Fans can relive the magic where it all happened, blending nostalgia with a fresh cinematic experience. Whether you are a longtime Twilight fanatic or a new supporter of the series, Vancouver’s connection to the saga makes this event even more special.

On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I had the pleasure of speaking with Canadian singer, actor, and concert producer Sam Champagne about his experience as the vocal soloist for TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT. Originally from Ottawa, Champagne holds a B.Mus in vocal performance from McGill University and has a diverse performing background. He has lent his voice to productions such as The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and Game of Thrones live concert experiences, along with concert tours with artists like Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. His most recent performances include playing Remendado in Bizet’s Carmen and Parpignol in the Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes’ (OPCM) production of Puccini’s La Bohème, both at the Maison Symphonique in Montréal.

Champagne is also currently a member of the trio LYRICO, which brings their classically trained voices to a wide range of musical genres. Beyond his work as a vocalist, he has served as the Executive Director of OPCM since 2019, passionately cultivating the next generation of classical music audiences. In our interview, we discussed his preparation for TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT, career highlights, and his love for The Twilight Saga. Read the full interview below!

How did it feel when you found out that you would be a part of TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT?

SAM: I was actually a huge fan of Twilight ever since I was a kid! I’m a huge fan of big franchises and a bit of a nerd. I love Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Pirates of the Caribbean, so naturally, Twilight was no exception. When I heard that I had a chance to be a part of the show, I jumped at the opportunity and was super excited!

What is your favourite movie from the series?

SAM: My favorite movie in the saga is New Moon, mainly because of its soundtrack. In my opinion, it has the best music which includes both Alexandre Desplat's stunning score and the incredible pop soundtrack.

Photo: Sam Champagne. Credit: GFN Productions and Tam Photography

Given your extensive experience in concert productions, how does this event compare to other large-scale film concerts you've worked on, such as The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience?

SAM: This event differs because the music is primarily pop and rock. For TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT, I share the stage with a small ensemble and a band instead of a full symphony orchestra. Overall, this experience has been really special because I got to perform alongside guitars and drums, instruments I rarely get the chance to perform with, but absolutely love. This experience has been really special!

You have performed in concerts with legends like Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. What has been a career highlight for you so far and where does this project fit into your musical journey?

SAM: The Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman concerts were definitely career highlights, especially Sarah Brightman! Singing with her on stage was absolutely surreal. She’s such a legend and I love her. She’s one of the reasons I got into classical music in the first place. Another big career highlight for me has been TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT. Coming from a classical music background I’ve spent the last 10 years primarily performing that genre. This project is my first gig in the pop sphere and it’s been such a liberating experience. It has allowed me to spread my wings and really let my guard down. I love it!

What are some of the musical elements in TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT you think fans will be most excited to experience live?

SAM: One of the coolest parts of this experience is having to adapt my voice to fit all the different songs and singers. I have to adjust my voice to match a variety of registers and styles, from pop to rock, throughout the entire show. I don’t think people realize that while they are watching the movie because they’re hearing so many different singers. Seeing one singer take on the whole soundtrack from start to finish, constantly shifting to make each song work is something I think audiences will find really interesting!

Photo Credit: GFN Productions and Tam Photography

How many songs are performed in total during the concert?

SAM: I think it's either 12 or 14 songs in total. It took a while to learn everything because this project uses a click track, which adds an extra layer of memorization for me. Normally, you just memorize the lyrics and music, but with this, you have to sync with the click. For example, I need to know exactly when I come in at measure 13, or when to hold a note between measures 26 and 28, and stop singing at measure 30. It's a whole new level of numerical memorization, on top of remembering all the lyrics and melodies. I had to know exactly when to come in during various parts of the movie. Overall, it was a whole different level of preparation beyond just memorizing music.

You mentioned earlier that you were a fan of Twilight before becoming involved with this project. Do you have a favourite moment or song from the first film?

SAM: In the first movie, one of my favorite moments is near the end in the ballet studio, where Edward sings "Let Me Sign" (and yes, he’s actually singing it!). It’s the scene where Bella is dying and slowly being turned into a vampire, and Edward has to suck the venom out of her to stop it. That’s definitely my favorite moment.

Photo Credit: GFN Productions and Tam Photography

What do you hope audiences take away from TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT?

SAM: If you look beyond the surface of the story, there’s a deeper narrative about love and sacrifice, which is the true essence of Twilight. It’s not just for teens, there is something much deeper beneath the surface. Experiencing the movie in concert, with such a high-level production, really brings out this aspect of the film.

To wrap things up on a fun note, I have to ask the classic Twilight question: do you consider yourself on "Team Edward" or "Team Jacob," and what’s your reasoning behind your choice?

SAM: I’ll give a very classic answer .. BOTH because my gosh, how could you possibly choose between the two?

TWILIGHT: IN CONCERT presented by GEA Live and GFN Productions in association with Lionsgate will play in Vancouver, BC at the Orpheum Theatre on March 14th, 2025. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Top Photo Credit: GFN Productions and Tam Photography

Comments