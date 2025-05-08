Graham Clark’s 24-Hours of Stand-Up 2025 Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The marathon comedy event of the year is near! JUNO-nominated comedian Graham Clark is set to perform 24 consecutive hours of stand-up from Friday, May 23 at 8:00pm to Saturday, May 24 at 8:00pm at Little Mountain Gallery (110 Water Street).

Tickets are $20 and partial proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Filipino BC in response to the recent tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party. Last year’s fundraiser raised $3,000 for WISH Drop-In Centre Society.

It has now been a full year since Little Mountain Gallery reopened in its new Gastown location, and to celebrate, Vancouver’s most beloved comedian will punish himself (again) with a full day of stand-up comedy and minimal bathroom breaks. Join Graham Clark along with some of the funniest comics in the city (and beyond) as they write jokes around the clock for him to read on stage. Comedy fans can join the fun in person or watch via live stream.

“We’re really excited to do this again,” says Little Mountain Gallery’s Brent Constantine. “This will be the third time we’ve done this 24-hour show with Graham, and it’s probably the most fun we’ve had with any event. This year will be bigger than ever before, with more comics, more jokes, and more surprises!”

