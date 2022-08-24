Gateway Theatre to Present Krystle Dos Santos This Weekend At Songs Of Summer

Following the success of last year's sold-out concerts, Gateway Theatre will open its 2022/23 Season with the highly anticipated, Songs of Summer, on Saturday, August 27.

Taking place just outside the theatre in the Gateway Theatre Grove, this open-air space will be a place for the patrons to gather, celebrate the season, and enjoy an upbeat Motown set with Krystle Dos Santos and her three-piece band.

"We received a lot of positive feedback from last year's outdoor concerts, and knew we had to bring back Songs of Summer," says Barbara Tomasic and Jasmine Chen, Gateway's artistic leadership team. "We are so excited for our community to come together again, make new memories and celebrate the last days of summer with live music."

The evening performance at 7 PM (doors 6:15 PM) features an incredible Motown set performed by local soul, jazz, and R&B singer Krystle Dos Santos and her three-piece band. Audiences will be treated to Krystle's extraordinary, powerful, and rich voice which has won her two Western Canadian Music Awards. It will be an entertaining show celebrating soul music classics from artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more!

Krystle's set will open your ears to the entire Motown era of music, including original songs "Walk on Through" and "Better", and classic feel-good tunes "Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson, "My Girl" by the Temptations, "Just the Two of Us" by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr., and more, guaranteed to transport the audience to the good 'ol days.

For the perfect summer night out, attendees can enjoy this sweet sunset serenade with a glass of wine or beer, and light snacks and frozen treats from the Gateway's licensed concession. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and low lawn chairs.

In the event of inclement weather, Songs of Summer will be moved inside the theatre.

Tickets for the evening performance are available at gatewaytheatre.com/songs-of-summer-evening.