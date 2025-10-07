Firehall Arts Centre to Present Western Canadian Premiere of BETWEEN BREATHS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehall Arts Centre will present the Western Canadian premiere of Between Breaths, written by Robert Chafe and directed by Jillian Keiley, from November 12–23, 2025. Produced by Newfoundland’s Artistic Fraud, this acclaimed work tells the remarkable true story of Dr. Jon Lien, known across Canada as “The Whale Man.”

Lien dedicated his life to rescuing whales trapped in fishing nets off the coast of Newfoundland, freeing more than 500 during his career and fostering mutual respect between scientists and local fishers. As the play traces his accomplishments, it also reveals his private struggle with dementia — a poignant counterpoint to his legacy of compassion and perseverance.

Set to a live, original score by the celebrated Newfoundland folk trio The Once, Between Breaths is both deeply human and visually lyrical. The production explores memory, loss, and resilience through the ebb and flow of Lien’s extraordinary life.

“Bringing Between Breaths to the Firehall stage was to have happened in 2020, but now, five years later, the play holds its power, its humour, and is even more relevant,” said Firehall Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. “With the involvement of some of Canada’s top-tier theatre artists, led by visionary director Jillian Keiley and playwright Robert Chafe, this work is a true theatrical treat. East Coast meets West Coast in a uniquely Canadian story.”

The production is written by Robert Chafe and directed by Jillian Keiley, with original music composed and arranged by The Once. The cast includes Darryl Hopkins as Wayne, Steve O’Connell as Jon Lien, and Bernardine Stapleton as Judy Lien, with musicians Andrew Laite, Valmy Assam, and Josh Sandu performing live on stage. The creative team also features dramaturg Iris Turcott, additional dramaturgy by Sarah Garton Stanley, and stage management by Crystal Laffoley, alongside sound design by Brian Kenny, costume design by Shawn Kerwin, and assistant direction by Sharon King-Campbell. Music direction is by Kellie Walsh, with James Richardson producing on behalf of Artistic Fraud.

Performances will take place at the Firehall Arts Centre, located at 280 East Cordova Street in Vancouver. A preview performance will be held on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m., followed by opening night on Thursday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Regular performances will run Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. and a pay-what-you-can matinee on Wednesday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m. A post-show talkback is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.