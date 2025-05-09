Feature: VK BLANKA Announces North American & Japan Tour and Drops Limited Vinyl Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most versatile and vibrant artists hailing from Japan is heading out on tour once again! The very talented Japanese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, VK Blanka, is taking his music on the road this month with an exciting new tour. Known for his infectious personality, energetic stage presence, and sharp songwriting, VK Blanka will play six shows in North America before touring Japan with seven highly anticipated performances later this summer. In addition to his tour, Black Screen Records will also be releasing his latest album, “Knightclub,” on a limited edition vinyl to coincide with the tour. Blanka, who has lent his voice to beloved anime series like Black Clover, Fruits Basket, and Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, continues to capture hearts around the world with his dynamic sound and energy.

VK Blanka is a Japanese musical artist known for his genre-defining J-Pop sound. He first gained national attention with his breakout track “Masshiro” from his 2018 album “wizard.” His growing popularity continued with the song “Ca Va?”, which was featured in a Spotify Japan ad. His third studio album, “Devil,” released in 2020 topped the iTunes J-Pop charts soon after. His high profile anime theme songs, particularly “Black Rover” and “Black Catcher” for the show, Black Clover, further cemented his global reach contributing to over 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 500 million total streams across platforms.

His momentum has only accelerated in recent years. In 2022, he played his first arena concert in Japan and released BEST ALBUM SUPERVILLIAN to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his major debut. VK Blanka has also expanded his presence overseas with performances in Saudi Arabia, Italy, and France, drawing crowds of over 10,000 people! Last year, he continued his international reach with his 2024 solo North American tour that launched in Vancouver, BC and visited nine cities followed by Latin American tour stops in Chile and Mexico. Inspired by his travels, VK Blanka released his EP, “Worldfly,” which is a musical reflection of his experiences abroad. Being the perfect blend of artistry and charisma with cross-cultural appeal, VK Blanka redefines what it means to be a global J-Pop star.

Black Screen Records, a German-based label known for its releases of game and anime soundtracks as well as Japanese pop music, has officially welcomed VK Blanka to its artist roster. Next week, they will release VK Blanka’s latest studio album, “Knightclub,” on a stunning “Universe Sparkle” vinyl, complete with a lyrics sheet and an exclusive bonus track, “Black Catcher (Piano Version).” This limited edition pressing is available only during the North American tour, with ticket holders given the opportunity to pre-order and pick up their vinyl at the venue.

Photo Credit: VK Blanka

With a wave of international momentum behind him, VK Blanka is set to make 2025 one of his more impactful years yet! Starting May 11, he will travel across Canada, the USA, and Mexico to connect with his fans and share his new music. In June, VK Blanka will return home to Japan for the largest domestic tour of his career, performing in seven cities across the country. This ambitious tour reflects VK Blanka’s growth as an artist and his deepening connection with his fans around the world. As anticipation continues, fans can expect a powerful fix of fresh music, evolved performances, and unmatched electrifying energy from this tour!

VK BLANKA’s 2025 North American and Japan Tour Dates are as followed:

May 11 – Montreal – Le Belmont

May 12 – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

May 15 – New York – SOB’s

May 17 – Mexico City – Foro Alicia

May 20 – Vancouver – The Pearl

May 27 – Los Angeles – Echoplex

June 14 – Tokyo – Hitomi Memorial Hall

June 24 – Aichi – Niterra Hall

June 27 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Education and Culture Hall

July 6 – Fukuoka – Fukuoka International Congress Center

July 20 – Miyagi – Wakabayashi-Ku Cultural Center

August 24 – Ishikawa – Kanazawa Bunka Hall

August 30 – Osaka – Festival Hall

VK BLANKA will begin his 2025 tour of North America and Japan next week in Montreal at Le Belmont. He will play a total of 13 shows on his 2025 tour. For more information about his tour and his limited edition vinyl, “Knightclub,” released by Black Screen Records, visit the link below!

Photo Credit: VK Blanka

