Elektra Women's Choir Unveils 2025–2026 Season and Welcomes New Artistic Director Cassie Luftspring

Vancouver’s Elektra Women’s Choir has announced its 2025–2026 season, marking the start of a new chapter under incoming Artistic Director Cassie Luftspring. The acclaimed treble ensemble enters its 39th year with a season shaped by collaboration, cultural dialogue, and artistic renewal, including a mix of ticketed concerts and free public events.

“This season is about community, creativity, and connection,” said Luftspring. “Elektra has always been a space for powerful choral storytelling, and I’m honoured to help lead that tradition forward.”

The season opens with Chez Nous – Christmas with Elektra on November 29 and 30 at Pacific Spirit United Church. The program blends medieval and modern repertoire, anchored by Derek Holman’s Sir Christëmas and featuring works by Missy Mazzoli, Kelly-Marie Murphy, and Andrew Balfour, along with a new commission from Vancouver composer Gerda Blok-Wilson. Singers from Elektra’s Mira Youth Mentorship Program will also participate.

In the spring, If the Earth Could Sing (March 28 and 29) explores climate change through music and multimedia. Katerina Gimon’s Unsung and Andrew Staniland’s Songs from the Lytton Fire confront the impacts of environmental disaster, while new work by tMari Esabel Valverde emphasizes hope and resilience.

Elektra will also present the Tapestry International Festival (May 8–9), a triennial gathering of treble choirs featuring guest ensembles from Halifax, Chicago, and California. The festival includes a free concert on May 8 and a finale performance at Christ Church Cathedral on May 9. The season also includes community engagement events such as a reading session for new compositions (October 20) and the Choral Encounters Festival (May 25).

For tickets, subscriptions, and additional program details, visit www.elektra.ca.