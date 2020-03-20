Comedian Ed Hill Postpones His Comedy Special Taping CANDY AND SMILEY

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwanese Canadian Comedian Ed Hill will postpone his original March 28 taping of his comedy special Candy and Smiley to October 10, 2020. To be distributed worldwide by Comedy Dynamics, Candy and Smiley is produced by Ed Hill's Vancouver-based shingle Ed Hill Company and Comedy InvAsian and Brash Girls Club creator Quentin Lee.

"Due to public safety concerns and under the advice of the executive production team, we have decided to postpone the comedy special taping. Nothing is more important to us than your safety and well-being during this difficult time. As a result, the taping will now take place on Oct 10th, 2020, and showtimes will remain the same at 6PM and 8:30PM. The filming will still take place at the Telus Studio Theatre at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. We will be contacting all ticket holders to either adjust your tickets to the new filming date or provide a full refund. The team and I are definitely saddened to share this unfortunate news with all of you, and we look forward to seeing everyone in the fall. Stay safe and please take care. Ed." wrote Ed Hill in a statement on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Ed Hill and Quentin Lee are co-writing and developing a Canadian television series based on Ed Hill's acclaimed podcast Son of Smiley, a half-hour situational dark comedy series which where it utilizes the context of therapy to resolve the aftermath of Ed's past relationships with his first-generation immigrant parents from Taipei, Taiwan.

Originally from Taiwan, Ed is an awardwining comic who moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. Since then, Ed has performed all over the world. He was voted "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2016" by West Ender Magazine, and "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2015" by West Ender Magazine and The Georgia Straight, and named "Comic to Watch" in 2018 by Reader's Digest Magazine and in 2015 by Canadian Immigrant Magazine. He has also appeared on AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live", "Laughs" on FOX, TED talks, Bite TV's "Stand up & Bite Me", and XM Radio's "Laugh Attack". He was also invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Northwest Comedy Festival, Comedy Masala in Singapore, Live Comedy Club in Taiwan, the Hong Kong Comedy Festival, NXNE, San Francisco Comedy Festival, and many more. Ed's tweets have also been featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, DOSE, and Distractify.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu, There's... Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, and Hulu's Coming To The Stage. In 2018, Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters starting with the acclaimed documentary, Poop Talk. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics' releases have been Grammy-nominated, including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. For more information, visit www.comedydynamics.com.

Founded in 1997, Margin Films seeks to produce and distribute culturally challenging commercial entertainment.

candyandsmiley.com





