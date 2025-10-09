Chor Leoni to Present THE SONGS WILL REMAIN This Remembrance Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chor Leoni will open its 2025–2026 season with The Songs Will Remain, the choir’s 34th annual Remembrance Day concerts, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Wesley United (1022 Nelson St). A cornerstone of Vancouver’s cultural calendar, the program offers a deeply felt musical experience that honors those lost to war while inspiring reflection and hope.

This year’s concert follows the emotional journey of a young man sent to war, expressed through an evocative mix of classical, folk, and popular songs. Highlights include Don Macdonald’s “Last Night of Stars,” B.E. Boykin’s “Holding the Light,” and “Lao Rahal Soti,” arranged for Chor Leoni by Toronto composer Shireen Abu Khader. The program also features Ken Cormier’s arrangement of Kate Bush’s “Army Dreamers,” which has become a viral success for the choir, amassing over one million views on YouTube.

“When faced with the staggering numbers of lives lost to war, we can lose our capacity to feel their emotional weight,” said Chor Leoni Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “Music allows us to explore those realities in a way that awakens empathy beyond what statistics can convey. My hope is that this year’s program creates a space for understanding, reflection, and the pursuit of peace.”

The choir will be joined by several acclaimed local musicians, including santour player Saina Khaledi, pianist Tina Chang, organist Michael Dirk, and trumpeter Katherine Evans, who together enhance the program’s cross-cultural resonance and emotional range.

“For 34 years, Chor Leoni has sought to create a place where our community can come together to reflect through song,” added Lichte. “In a time of global unrest, that act feels more essential than ever.”

Through stirring choral works and readings, The Songs Will Remain offers audiences a collective moment of remembrance—where grief meets grace and the memory of the fallen inspires connection, empathy, and peace.