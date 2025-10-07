Carousel Players to Present POP! POP! Sensory Adventure For Very Young Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop! Pop! a show for the littlest theatregoers, will return to Presentation House Theatre from October 24 - November 2, 2025. This interactive guided-play production from Carousel Players (Ontario) invites audiences ages 2-4 and their caregivers to explore a colourful undersea world of sensory experiences with puppets, live musical layers, and a rich soundscape.

Playwrights Linda A. Carson and Monica Dufault have created a fantastical world where the characters explore, discover, and play together with the children. In the play, characters "Hide" and "Seek" explore a strange and vibrant new realm, each responding in their own way. One instinctively hides and the other instinctively seeks as they discover surprises popping up everywhere in this engaging multi-sensory fun for families.

"I try to make a piece of theatre that engages everyone who comes to it, not just the children, but the adults who bring them to the theatre," shares Carson. "This is a show for preschool children so for some, it will be their first time at the theatre. I like to make sure their experience is meaningful from the moment they enter the doors to the moment they leave the space."

Carson hopes audiences will leave the show with an eagerness to "explore and be curious about our world, adventure into it and care for what we find out there."

Before and during each performance, audiences will have access to a sensory space featuring interactive stations designed to engage different senses. From tactile play to fun visual and auditory experiences, guests will get the chance to relax in a cozy tent corner with pillows and blankets, as well as calm music playing throughout the space.

Pop! Pop! is on stage at Presentation House Theatre from October 24 - November 2, 2025.