Barbara Tomasic Named Gateway Theatre's New Executive Artistic Director

barbara tomasic appointed as gateway theatre's new executive artistic director

By: Nov. 16, 2023

After an extensive national search, Gateway Theatre's Board of Directors has named Barbara Tomasic as Gateway Theatre's new Executive Artistic Director. Following comprehensive discussions and deliberations, the board has decided to create the new position of Executive Artistic Director to lead the organization. The restructuring will position Gateway Theatre as a leading cultural organization in the Lower Mainland.

"After a thorough national search, the Board unanimously recommended Barbara Tomasic as Gateway Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. Barbara's strong focus on community building, on supporting the arts and artists, and on leading by example are just some of the qualities that led us to recognize Barbara Tomasic as Gateway's next Executive Artistic Director," said Diane Purvey, Gateway Theatre Board Chair. "I'd like to thank all members of the search committee for their dedication and insights, and to Jeanne Lesage and LeSage Arts, for their invaluable assistance and perspective, as well as ensuring the search process was equitable and inclusive."

Barbara Tomasic has contributed to theatres across Canada for over twenty years, as an artist, producer, administrator and leader, with organizations such as Arts Club Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre, Prairie Theatre Exchange, Firehall Arts Centre and as the Co-Artistic Director of Musical Theatreworks. She has a long history with Gateway Theatre where she has served as the Artistic Associate and founder of the New Play Reading Series, as an instructor in the Academy, and as Director of many productions. Barbara has a passion for collaborative leadership and has been the Director of Artistic Programs at Gateway Theatre since 2018.

"I am honoured to accept this position and am grateful to the Board of Directors for entrusting me with this new leadership direction," said Barbara Tomasic. "Thanks to the past direction of Camilla Tibbs, the board and staff, Gateway is in a great position to move forward in these challenging times. I am thrilled to lead this vision and continue the work towards making Gateway Theatre a leading arts organization in Richmond and beyond."

As part of the new leadership structure, Caitlin Fysh has been promoted to Executive Producer and Gateway Theatre is now seeking a General Manager. The search for the General Manager position will be conducted by Emily Lord, at HR West Consulting, and will begin shortly. Interested candidates are encouraged to check the Gateway Theatre website https://www.gatewaytheatre.com/careers/ as of Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.



