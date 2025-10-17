Anvil Theatre To Present The Search Party’s Production Of DANCE NATION In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anvil Theatre will present The Search Party’s production of Dance Nation by Clare Barron, running November 13–23, 2025, in New Westminster, BC.

A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Dance Nation follows a pre-teen competitive dance team determined to win a national championship.

Fierce, funny, and unflinchingly honest, Barron’s play examines the intensity of adolescence and the messy pursuit of self-discovery through dance. As the team prepares its new routine for the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay, every plié and jeté becomes a declaration of ambition and identity.

Adult tickets are $53 and Senior/Student tickets are $30 (prices include service charges and taxes).