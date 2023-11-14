Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Written and performed by Melanie Teichroeb, this modern feminist story uses a character from the past to expose the reality of women.

Nov. 14, 2023

Anvil Theatre Presents SHIELD MAIDEN, December 16

Funny. Sexy. Fierce. Unapologetic! Anvil Theatre will present Shield Maiden on Saturday, December 16 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. This presentation will be performed alongside an ASL interpreter.

Imagine a 10th century Viking TED Talk on what it means to be a Viking warrior woman. As Garrison Commander Ingrid Larsdottir comedically endeavours to engage new recruits, she inadvertently reveals her own tragic and violent personal history. Watching her struggle with her trauma is unsettling. Witnessing her tap into her inner strength is inspiring. Ingrid's clarion call for equality and new recruits prevails! She empowers women to reclaim the warrior archetype in our modern world.

Written and performed by Melanie Teichroeb, this modern feminist story uses a character from the past to expose the reality that not enough has changed in the treatment of women since the time of Vikings...one thousand years ago. Shield Maiden challenges untruths about women and gendered expectations, and is based on a historical character who history hellishly gaslighted.

Tickets range in price from $36.50 to $46.50 and are available online at www.ticketsnw.ca or by phone at 604.521.5050. 




