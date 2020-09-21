Anvil Centre Presents the Premiere of HEY VIOLA!

Hey Viola! Viola Desmond - the Soundtrack of a Life will run Oct. 15 – 25, 2020.

After months of being closed, the Anvil Centre is thrilled to Raise the Curtain, light up the stage and present the premiere of Hey Viola!, a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond, performed from Oct. 15 - 25. Set in a cabaret style, this one woman show could not be more relevant in this time of Civil Rights, Black Lives Matter, and Women's Rights movements.

But who is Viola Desmond...? other than the newest face on Canada's ten-dollar bill. She is best known for her courage in refusing to leave the whites-only section of Nova Scotia's Roseland cinema in 1946, a decision that made history, but she was also a feminist and beauty product icon. What was the fire within this successful black Canadian businesswoman that gave her the courage and confidence to stand up to systemic racial injustices in Canada?

In Hey Viola!, Vancouver songstress and performer Krystle Dos Santos, with the support of local musicians Chris Davis, Steven Charles and Mary Ancheta, brings the life of Viola Desmond to the stage using the dynamic and inspirational music that filled the home of this trailblazer of the civil rights movement. Using the musical format enriches the telling of her amazing and powerful story, ultimately an important Canadian story.

Teaming up to create this work are two immense talents: Tracey Power, Co-creator and Director, who created Glory, Chelsea Hotel, The Songs of Leonard Cohen and the musical Miss Shakespeare and Krystle Dos Santos, an extraordinary actor, blues, jazz and soul singer and creator of "BLAK", exploring Canada's Black history. "I feel so honoured to be able to share Viola's story, she was such an incredible, driven, intelligent and strong woman, an inspiration on so many levels," stated Dos Santos. "Her story is such an important message to share, and is still relevant in today's world. As Canadians, we have to recognize that this is not a unique story in our history, but one that reflects an imperfect culture, past and present, and is one of many examples of how we can always strive to be better."

With brilliant hits of the era, and songs that influenced history; "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood", "A Change is Gonna Come", "Sinnerman", and "Mississippi Goddam", this personal, and powerful cabaret, gives audiences an opportunity to discover how the actions of one woman played such a huge role in a movement that Krystle herself continues today.

Running time 80 minutes - no intermission

Creative Team

Krystle Dos Santos: Co-Creator & Lead Role

Tracey Power Co-Creator & Director

Sereana Malani Associate Director

Drew Facey Set Designer

CS Fergusson-Vaux Costume Designer

Jillian White Lighting Designer

Angela Beaulieu Stage Manager

Musicians: Steven Charles, Chris Davis, Mary Ancheta

DETAILS:

Dates: Oct. 15 - 25, 2020

Showtimes: Evenings: @7:30pm

Thurs. Oct. 15 - Sun. Oct. 18 & Thurs. Oct 21 - Sat. Oct. 24

Matinees: Sat. Oct. 17 & Sun. Oct. 18 @2pm

Thurs. Oct. 22 @1pm

Sat. Oct. 24 & Sun. Oct. 25 @ 2pm

Venue: Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia St., New Westminster

Tickets & Info: $50 (plus service charges) anvilcentre.com

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You