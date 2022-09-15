22nd Annual Chutzpah! Festival Set For November

The Chutzpah! Festival returns with an exciting and dynamic lineup of performances this November 3-24, 2022, presenting music, theatre, comedy, dance and multimedia arts , connecting communities and celebrating the vibrancy of our stories. For over two decades the Chutzpah! Festival has been an eagerly anticipated and annual highlight of Greater Vancouver's arts season. Artists will once again grace the stages of the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre, Wosk Auditorium, and the Sidney & Gertrude Zack Gallery, our festival hub at the JCC, and share their work in person and select digital streams.

Chutzpah! events will also be presented at various other Vancouver venues. Single tickets and ChutzPacks are available online on September 14 at www.chutzpahfestival.com or by phone at 604.257.5145.

The 22nd Annual Chutzpah! Festival will include concerts, comedy, new dance works, theatre, storytelling, and interactive multimedia works paired with workshops, stimulating conversations and opportunities to interact with creative artists. A special programming highlight brings Jewish and non-Jewish artists of Persian heritage together to explore how these communities have intersected in their artistic expression. The Festival's new programs for young audiences and families expand with theatre and music events, including special school matinees. Audiences will have the opportunity to attend in-person performances, or to enjoy select digital events from the comfort of their own homes. With an emphasis on artists from across Canada, the Festival will also present work from Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"We are delighted to welcome audiences back to the theatre to participate in all the Chutzpah! Festival has to offer," says Jessica Mann Gutteridge, Artistic Managing Director. "We look forward to bringing communities together to share stories, celebrate our cultural vibrancy, and learn more about each other through shared artistic experiences."

There's so much to experience at Chutzpah! 2022, and we invite everyone to immerse themselves in the depth and breadth of the amazing performances in store.