imitating the dog Theatre Company Presents Retelling Of William Shakespeare's MACBETH

The tour runs 21 February â€“ 6 May 2023.

Oct. 05, 2022 Â 

From imitating the dog, the creators of the critically acclaimed production of Dracula: The Untold Story (the UK Theatre Award nominee for Best Design) and the unique shot-for-shot stage recreation of George A. Romero's classic 1968 zombie movie - Night of The Living Dead - Remix, comes Macbeth, an audacious and dazzling new retelling of William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, betrayal, and downfall.

Fusing live action with striking video technology, for which imitating the dog are renowned, Macbeth will open at CAST, Doncaster from 21-22 February and then tour till 6 May.

Three mysterious figures enter the stage. They talk of the hurly-burly, of thunder and lightning, and of a young couple who believe they can overthrow the old regime. They conjure the Macbeths, placing them in a dangerous new world where paranoia, betrayal, and brutality rule.

imitating the dog's daring retelling of Macbeth is a neon noir thriller where Shakespeare's original language collides with startling new scenes, stunning visuals, and a powder-keg intensity.

Andrew Quick, Co-Director and Artistic Director of imitating the dog said:

"Macbeth is such an extraordinary play. Shakespeare's exploration of power, ambition, violence, and love seems so relevant to today. We're bringing a unique take to the original, while being true to the spirit of all those amazing words and scenes. It will be a Macbeth as you've never seen before - but it's still Shakespeare."

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 23 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals, and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness, Night of The Living Dead - Remix, Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show and most recently Dracula - The Untold Story . Earlier this year the company staged Cinema Inferno, a ground-breaking new show for the Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela, based on an original concept by creative director John Galliano, for Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2022 collection, presented on the official Paris Haute Couture Calendar.

Macbeth will open at CAST, Doncaster from 21-22 February then will tour to Harrogate Theatre (24-25 Feb), The Dukes, Lancaster (28 Feb - 4 March); The Lowry, Salford Quays (8-11 March); Gala, Durham (16-17 March); Mercury Theatre Colchester (18-19 April); Liverpool Playhouse (25-29 April) and Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (3-6 May). The production will also be touring Switzerland from 21-25 March.

For more information on the imitating the dog production of Macbeth visit www.imitatingthedog.co.uk





