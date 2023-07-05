Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivanka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has today announced the six local young performers who will be sharing the role of Ivanka in the theatre’s reimagined revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which runs at the Cotswold theatre until 12th August.

Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh.

Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music.

The role of Ivanka will be shared by: six-year-old twins Jessica Chappell and Eleanor Chappell (from Cirencester), eight-year-old Isabella Reynolds (from Stroud), six-year-old twins Adelaide Richardson and Eliza Richardson (from Swindon) and eight-year-old Nancy Wells (from Stroud).

Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) plays the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy. Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour.

Joining Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street – ITV, Once – West End) as Baruska, Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Andrej, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagra Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

The new production sees Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, and he is joined by Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer, Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer. Turney was a member of the original West End cast of Once.