You Are Here At Southwark Playhouse Will Now Open On 17 May

Southwark Playhouse announces change of dates for the UK premiere of musical You Are Here, in line with latest government advice.

Initially due to be performed in The Large for four weeks from 29 April 2021, it will now open with socially distanced audiences on 17 May and run until 12 June

You Are Here is by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill and directed by Matthew Rankcom (Before After).

Wendi Peters stars as Diana with further casting to be announced.

You Are Here is the UK premiere of an intimate, hilarious and heart-breaking tour-de-force musical that will leave you cheering for the resilience of the human spirit.

July 20, 1969. On the night of the moon landing, Chicago housewife Diana (Wendi Peters) walks out of her comfortable suburban life for no real reason. She sees the astronauts taking that great step and is struck by the realisation that some people lead exciting lives. Suddenly alone in a fast-changing world, she finds a series of unexpected encounters can turn one small step into a giant, life-changing leap.

This is a live, in-person performance running for four weeks. There will be two live-streamed performances on Saturday, 22 May at 3pm an 7.30pm (captions available for the matinee performance).

Southwark Playhouse are selling tickets for live, in-person socially distanced performances of You Are Here based on last week's government announcements. If government guidance does not allow for live performances to go ahead with social distancing, then all performances of You Are Here will be live-streamed and ticket holders will be contacted with details on how to watch the alternative production online or obtain a refund.