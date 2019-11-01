Worthing Theatres and Museum Become Independent Charity

On 1 November, management of Worthing Theatres, Museum and Art Gallery was transferred from Worthing Borough Council to an independent charity.



The organisations will now be run by Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM), with Peter Cadwallader (local businessman and entrepreneur) as its Chair. WTM's new status as a charity will allow them to build upon their success and invest in Worthing's creative future.



As well as giving the organisation greater freedom, transfer to a charity will make it easier for them to attract funding for the work that it undertakes in the community.



Pete Cadwallader, the chair of WTM said: "Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of everyone involved, WTM has a thrilling cultural offer that will continue to grow, an exceptional team with a very well-deserved reputation for their passion and dedication. Everyone connected with the charity is proud and excited to be taking WTM on to the next stage in its development.".



CEO Amanda O'Reilly, former Head Of Culture, Worthing Borough Council said: "As an independent charity, we are now able to increase external funding, develop our programme and expand our creative work with the communities of Worthing. These are exciting times for Worthing Theatres and Museum as we redefine what a regional multi arts and heritage organisation can be."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You