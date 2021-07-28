World Premiere of NEON CAT CABARET to Take Place At Leyton Park

Hosted by Guinness world record-breaking juggler Rod Laver, the crème de la crème of London's cabaret scene is coming together for a sublime hour of circus, comedy and burlesque. Emily-Jane Crittenden's debut production, the Neon Cat Cabaret, on Thursday, August 5 from 9pm at Leyton Jubilee Park is guaranteed to enthrall, excite and delight attendees with the stunning performances of its world-famous cast worthy of Proud Cabaret and Café de Paris.

Colombian acrobat Felipe Reyes brings jaw-dropping handstand skills while Katherine Arnold (London Olympics Opening Ceremony, La Soiree, Sydney Opera House, Roundhouse) delivers aerial thrills. World-class burlesque artist Demi Noire teases with scintillating 70s sass while the style and grace of award-winning Italian siren Jolie Papillion will leave you breathless.

Add hilarious physical comedian Sam Goodburn (as seen on Game Of Talents) to this magical mix and you have an extraordinary evening of first-class cabaret - all thriller, no filler.

Whilst this event is for one night only, it's part of an 11-day Circus Festival with a Late Night Series of events called 'Late Night Pucks' and is partly financed by the Chancellor's Cultural Relief Fund, which supports the performing arts industry in its post-Covid recovery, giving artisist and producers a chance to get back on the stage for the first time since last March.

First time circus Producer Emily-Jayne swapped a career in tech evangelism, working with clients from Google and Amazon, for the performing arts sector when the pandemic struck and hasn't looked back since. She said: "I left tech when working from home rules made my conferences unworkable. They were all about bringing people together and that couldn't happen in the same format or way virtually. "In the tech industry, everyone seems happy to continue working over Zoom and reluctant to engage with live events, so I don't think I'll go back.

Performing arts has always been my true passion but I never had the confidence to make it my career. A year in, I don't ever want to leave."

The show takes place on August 5 at Leyton Jubilee Park, Orient Way, E10.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person. 18+ Please arrive at 9pm for the 9.30pm start time.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/late-night-puck-series-neon-cat-cabaret-18-tickets-162545274291