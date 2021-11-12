World Ballet School Day 2021 Launches Tomorrow

The second edition of World Ballet School Day will stream for free online via www.worldballetschoolday.com on Saturday 13 November beginning 7am GMT.

Over the course of the day, students from the seven schools of the organising committee will share interviews, discussions, rehearsal and performance footage to offer a unique insight into the world of professional ballet and dance training.

With an overarching theme of shaping the future, this year the students have focused on the following topics:

Adaptability - This topic will share how the dance world must evolve to meet the societal conditions of today and showcases how students and their schools have adapted to COVID.

Identity - Students will focus on how they see themselves on the stage and identify as artists discovering themselves, as well as showcasing the ideas around celebrating/embracing diversity. Pathways - As COVID continues to challenge how students will enter the profession, this topic will share and discuss a variety of ways dancers are becoming professionals.

In addition to this video, submissions from ballet and dance schools from across the world will also feature in a celebration of our global dance community. Organizations are participating from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Hungary, Netherlands, Philippines, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.

Audiences will have the opportunity to watch the students perform in a range of works including Andrew McNicol's Of Space & Time performed by students from English National Ballet School.

World Ballet School Day (WBSD) connects the next generation of young professional dance artists with young people from around the world. Created by students for students, this event is a platform for young artists in training to share a message of solidarity through the language of dance and ballet.

The seven educational institutions in the WBSD 2021 organising committee include: The Ailey School, Boston Ballet School, Canada's National Ballet School, English National Ballet School, New Zealand School of Dance, Palucca University of Dance Dresden, and the Prix de Lausanne. The idea was originally conceived by Viviana Durante from English National Ballet School.