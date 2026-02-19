Woolwich Works to Host Spring Jazz and Global Music Series

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Woolwich Works has unveiled a vibrant programme of live music this spring, bringing together jazz royalty, global folk traditions and boundary-pushing contemporary sound across its iconic spaces.

Leading the programme on Friday 20 March is The Effra Band, who return to Woolwich Works following a sold-out appearance in 2025, this time taking over the Fireworks Factory with their celebrated Jamaica Jazz set.

A cornerstone of South London's jazz and blues scene for decades, The Effra Band are synonymous with joy-filled, community-led music-making, blending ska, reggae, swing and jazz into a sound that is both deeply rooted and joyously alive. Longstanding favourites at Brixton's Effra Hall Tavern and once regular fixtures at the legendary (now-defunct) 414 Club on Coldharbour Lane, the band represent a living link between Britain's Windrush-era jazz pioneers and today's thriving scene.

Their music carries the legacy of musicians who helped shape British jazz and popular music, including notable former member, the late Eddie “Tan Tan” Thornton, who famously played trumpet on The Beatles' Got To Get You Into My Life and would later become a member of Aswad. While Thornton sadly passed away at the end of 2025, founding members including saxophonist Michael “Bammi” Rose continue to lead the band with the same vitality and warmth that has made their performances such a fixture of South London life. Expect deep grooves, infectious rhythms and an atmosphere that invites dancing as much as listening.

On Friday 13 March, Woolwich Works welcomes Ozan Baysal for the London album launch of Tel ve Ten (Skin and Strings) in the intimate Knight Gallery. A London-based master of the double-necked bağlama (saz), Baysal draws on Anatolian folk traditions while reimagining them through improvisation and contemporary acoustic textures. Released by ARC Music in 2025, Tel ve Ten has received acclaim from Songlines and RNR Magazine and has been featured by World Music Central.

His solo performance blends expressive string work with traditional vocals, creating a meditative, soulful soundscape that journeys through the stories and strings of Anatolia. The concert is supported by the Yunus Emre Institute London.

Completing the series is an upcoming performance by Byron Wallen Friday 17 April[GU1], one of the UK's most respected and innovative jazz trumpeters, composers and educators. A seminal figure in world jazz, Wallen has collaborated with artists ranging from Hugh Masekela and Courtney Pine to Chaka Khan and Mulatu Astatke, and is renowned for music that explores improvisation as a space for dialogue, spirituality and global connection.

Together, these events reflect Woolwich Works' commitment to presenting live music that honours tradition while remaining open, inclusive and progressive as well as celebrating the heritage of the UK jazz scene alongside contemporary global voices.

Nick Williams, Director at Woolwich Works said: “We're incredibly proud to present artists who reflect both the rich heritage and the evolving future of live music in London. The Effra Band carry with them a vital strand of South London's jazz history, while Ozan Baysal and Byron Wallen remind us how global and forward-facing the scene continues to be. Bringing these musicians into our historic spaces - particularly the Fireworks Factory - feels like a powerful meeting of past, present and future possibility.”